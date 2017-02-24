 GAWVI reveals tracklist of debut album on Reach Records 'We Belong'

GAWVI's upcoming album We Belong is available for pre-order, and the tracklist of the debut dance LP on Reach Records is loaded.

The song which will standout the most to Reach and Christian hip-hop fans is track No. 2, "God Speed" featuring Andy Mineo and KB. Mineo's Miner League artist wordsplayed, who GAWVI worked with on his clowntown EP, is also featured on track No. 12, "Cumbia".

Additionally, Lost in Hue and Holding Hue collaborators Jordan Powers and Jocelyn Bowman made return appearances to GAWVI's guest list. Rapzilla readers may also recognize the name of Atlantic Records artist Elhae, who co-wrote five songs on Trip Lee's album entirely produced by GAWVI, Rise, as well as provided the popular hook of "Manolo".

Tracklist:
  1. Rock N Roll (feat. Elhae)
  2. God Speed (feat. Andy Mineo & KB)
  3. Like We Belong
  4. Show Me
  5. Never Fails
  6. Giana
  7. The Sickness (feat. Jordan Powers)
  8. Closer (feat. RobbieLee & Julissa Leilani)
  9. Steady (feat. Zach Norman)
  10. En La Calle
  11. Feel It (feat. Jocelyn Bowman)
  12. Cumbia (feat. wordsplayed)
  13. Something Bout U (feat. Jawan)
  14. Hold On (feat. Sydney Wilson)

Pre-order We Belong, which releases on March 31, on iTunes.

About the Author
David Daniels is a reporter at Rapzilla.com. He has been published at The Washington Times, Bleacher Report, Christianity Today, HipHopDX, The Gospel Coalition, The Daily Caller, Global Grind and Sphere of Hip Hop.

