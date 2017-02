GAWVI reveals tracklist of debut album on Reach Records 'We Belong'

Rock N Roll (feat. Elhae) God Speed (feat. Andy Mineo & KB) Like We Belong Show Me Never Fails Giana The Sickness (feat. Jordan Powers) Closer (feat. RobbieLee & Julissa Leilani) Steady (feat. Zach Norman) En La Calle Feel It (feat. Jocelyn Bowman) Cumbia (feat. wordsplayed) Something Bout U (feat. Jawan) Hold On (feat. Sydney Wilson)

About the Author

David Daniels is a reporter at Rapzilla.com. He has been published at The Washington Times, Bleacher Report, Christianity Today, HipHopDX, The Gospel Coalition, The Daily Caller, Global Grind and Sphere of Hip Hop.

GAWVI's upcoming albumis available for pre-order, and the tracklist of the debut dance LP on Reach Records is loaded.The song which will standout the most to Reach and Christian hip-hop fans is track No. 2, "God Speed" featuring Andy Mineo and KB. Mineo's Miner League artist wordsplayed, who GAWVI worked with on hisEP, is also featured on track No. 12, "Cumbia".Additionally,andcollaborators Jordan Powers and Jocelyn Bowman made return appearances to GAWVI's guest list. Rapzilla readers may also recognize the name of Atlantic Records artist Elhae, who co-wrote five songs on Trip Lee's album entirely produced by GAWVI,, as well as provided the popular hook of "Manolo"