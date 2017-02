Taelor Gray releases his second album this month, 'In the Way of Me'

In Your Blood Amistad (feat. Tragic Hero) Moral Tower Comfortable Magic Solomon's Porch Radio (feat. Christon Gray) Me Vs. Me (feat. Swoope, Ki'Shon Furlow, and Kai) Most High Close

About the Author

David Daniels is a reporter at Rapzilla.com. He has been published at The Washington Times, Bleacher Report, Christianity Today, HipHopDX, The Gospel Coalition, The Daily Caller, Global Grind and Sphere of Hip Hop.

Pastor/rapper Taelor Gray is on pace to put out 12 new projects in 2017.Earlier this month, the Columbus native dropped an album exclusively through PledgeMusic titled, which his brother Christon Gray executive produced.On Friday, Taelor released another LP — officially his second studio album —. This one is available for commercial purchase and, like, features a few revered lyricists.Buyon iTunes