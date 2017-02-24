 Taelor Gray releases his second album this month, 'In the Way of Me'

Pastor/rapper Taelor Gray is on pace to put out 12 new projects in 2017.

Earlier this month, the Columbus native dropped an album exclusively through PledgeMusic titled Jacob and Judas, which his brother Christon Gray executive produced.

On Friday, Taelor released another LP — officially his second studio album — In the Way of Me. This one is available for commercial purchase and, like Jacob and Judas, features a few revered lyricists.

Tracklist:
  1. In Your Blood
  2. Amistad (feat. Tragic Hero)
  3. Moral Tower
  4. Comfortable
  5. Magic
  6. Solomon's Porch
  7. Radio (feat. Christon Gray)
  8. Me Vs. Me (feat. Swoope, Ki'Shon Furlow, and Kai)
  9. Most High
  10. Close

