Lecrae Explains Meaning of 'River of Jordan' on 'The Shack' Soundtrack

Lecrae recently spoke about his involvement with “The Shack” movie and explained why he wrote the song “River of Jordan” for the soundtrack.

“It really challenged me in a lot of ways because it made me have to think of my own relationship with my father and some of the unique struggles hat I have there. And how self-righteous you can be as a person in general,” he said.

He continued, “None of us are perfect and we have to drop this guard of self-righteousness that we all have together and say, ‘Listen, this is who I am. These are my flaws. This is all that I have going on’. If God can accept me in this kinda state, then people should as well.”



The song, "River of Jordan," features singer-songwriter Breyan Isaac, who has worked with Flo Rida, Pitbull, Nicki Minaj and more.

Both artists work together to create a great back and forth on this song with a powerful message.

Listen to the track below:

Pre-order the soundtrack on iTunes and get this song instantly.

Catch Lecrae on Rapzilla’s latest podcast.



About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

