Lecrae Explains Meaning of 'River of Jordan' on 'The Shack' Soundtrack

“It really challenged me in a lot of ways because it made me have to think of my own relationship with my father and some of the unique struggles hat I have there. And how self-righteous you can be as a person in general,” he said.
He continued, “None of us are perfect and we have to drop this guard of self-righteousness that we all have together and say, ‘Listen, this is who I am. These are my flaws. This is all that I have going on’. If God can accept me in this kinda state, then people should as well.”
The song, "River of Jordan," features singer-songwriter Breyan Isaac, who has worked with Flo Rida, Pitbull, Nicki Minaj and more.
Both artists work together to create a great back and forth on this song with a powerful message.
Listen to the track below:
Pre-order the soundtrack on iTunes and get this song instantly.
Catch Lecrae on Rapzilla’s latest podcast.