 Bizzle, Thi'sl, Datin, Sevin, & Eshon Burgundy Team Up for 25-City Tour

Bizzle, Thi’sl, Sevin, Datin, and Eshon Burgundy are teaming up for a 25-city tour that will see the mostly God Over Money roster hitting major cities such as NYC, LA, Las Vegas, and Houston to name a few.

The tour is called the Truth Music Tour, and it begins on March 31st and runs through until June 3rd.

Tour Dates:

3/31 Oxnard, CA
4/1 Los Angeles, CA
4/2 Bakersfield, CA
4/4 Oceanside, CA
4/7 Sacramento, CA
4/8 Fresno, CA
4/9 San Jose, CA
4/14 Phoenix, AZ
4/15 Las Vegas, NV
4/16 Salt Lake City, UT
4/21 Denver, CO
4/23 Albuquerque, NM
4/28 Houston, TX
4/29 Dallas, TX
5/11 St. Louis, MO
5/12 Kansas, MO
5/13 Wichita, KS
5/18 Cleveland, OH
5/19 Toronto, Canada
5/20 New York, NY
5/21 Baltimore, MD
5/26 Atlanta, GA
5/27 Charlotte, NC
6/2 Orlando, FL
6/3 Ft. Myers
For more details and ticket information click here.

