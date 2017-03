Bizzle, Thi'sl, Datin, Sevin, & Eshon Burgundy Team Up for 25-City Tour

Tour Dates:

Bizzle, Thi’sl, Sevin, Datin, and Eshon Burgundy are teaming up for a 25-city tour that will see the mostly God Over Money roster hitting major cities such as NYC, LA, Las Vegas, and Houston to name a few.The tour is called the Truth Music Tour, and it begins on March 31st and runs through until June 3rd.3/31 Oxnard, CA4/1 Los Angeles, CA4/2 Bakersfield, CA4/4 Oceanside, CA4/7 Sacramento, CA4/8 Fresno, CA4/9 San Jose, CA4/14 Phoenix, AZ4/15 Las Vegas, NV4/16 Salt Lake City, UT4/21 Denver, CO4/23 Albuquerque, NM4/28 Houston, TX4/29 Dallas, TX5/11 St. Louis, MO5/12 Kansas, MO5/13 Wichita, KS5/18 Cleveland, OH5/19 Toronto, Canada5/20 New York, NY5/21 Baltimore, MD5/26 Atlanta, GA5/27 Charlotte, NC6/2 Orlando, FL6/3 Ft. MyersFor more details and ticket information click here