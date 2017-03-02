RAW & Elevated on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 54

We also give you the latest news in Christian Hip-Hop with our "What's Poppin" segment.
Take a listen below or subscribe to our podcast on iTunes and Google Play.
Qheem The Redeemed - Jesus or nah
Angie Rose & OnBeatMusic - For The Love
What’s Poppin’ With David Daniels
Lecrae – River of Jordan
Steven Malcolm – Party In The Hills ft. Andy Mineo & Hollyn
Lecrae – Jesus Muzik (Throwback)
.nobigdyl – Purple Dinosaur
Rapzilla.com Live’s Artist Interview Segment
Elevated Interview Part 1
Elevated – Shine On
RAW Interview Part 1
RAW – Get It Clear
RAW Interview Part 2
LIVE IN THE MIX – DJ TITUZ
Andy Mineo - The Upside Down
Alano Adan - Keyz
Trip Lee Trip Lee - Insomniac ft. Andy Mineo - Insomniac
Hi-Lite Real - Hallelujah Amen
Bobby McFerrin ~ Don't Worry Be Happy
Datin - So Alive / Off the Leash
Carbin - Hag Speddy
Enur - Calabria (DJ Paimon & DJ Tetris (Trap Remix)
Dre Murray - Thats Uh Bet
Andy Mineo - Uno Uno Seis (Black Knight Remix)
Parris Chariz & DJ DB405 - Oh Lord
Ai Am Anomaly - God Over Everything
Gawvi - Late Nights
Andy Mineo - Desperados MikeDos remix
Davis Absolute - Jericho
TJP ft. Phil J. - Shine
Lecrae ft. Ty Dolla $ign - Blessings
Skrip - If It Ain't One Thing
Rapzilla.com’s YOUR HOT 4
#4. Jered Sanders - The Hope Freestyle
#3. JPaulSings - Emotional Roller Coaster
#2. Swoope - Warmed Up
Rapzilla.com LIVE’s New Joint of the Week
Charles Goose - Know Me
#1 Trip Lee – I Can Wait
Bizzle feat. Dee-1 & GS – Ain’t Got It
Social Club Misfits – How Good