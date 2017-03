Kendrick Lamar Says New Album will Focus on God Being a Missing Component

About the Author

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Kendrick Lamar was recently interviewed in the New York Times were he spoke about his creative drive and process. In the article he mentioned the biggest missing component in life – God.“I think now, how wayward things have gone within the past few months, my focus is ultimately going back to my community and the other communities around the world where they’re doing the groundwork. ‘To Pimp a Butterfly’ was addressing the problem. I’m in a space now where I’m not addressing the problem anymore,” he said. “We’re in a time where we exclude one major component out of this whole thing called life: God. Nobody speaks on it because it’s almost in conflict with what’s going on in the world when you talk about politics and government and the system.”The interviewer asked Lamar on whether his new album would solely focus on religion, and the emcee replied, “It’s very urgent.”Other than this tidbit of info here, nothing else has been said about the direction of Kendrick’s album. However, it does appear he is going the way of Kanye West and Chance the Rapper by continuing the trend of using religious and spiritual themes in their music.Lamar is no stranger to infuses examples of his faith on his album.was littered with prayers and toexplored God in the song “How Much a Dollar Cost?”All we can do is wait and see what’s coming next with Kendrick Lamar. Ultimately expect it to be met with controversy coming from believers and nonbelievers alike.Read the New York Times article here