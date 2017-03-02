 Kendrick Lamar Says New Album will Focus on God Being a Missing Component

Christian Rap News | Christian Hip Hop News

Kendrick Lamar was recently interviewed in the New York Times were he spoke about his creative drive and process. In the article he mentioned the biggest missing component in life – God.

“I think now, how wayward things have gone within the past few months, my focus is ultimately going back to my community and the other communities around the world where they’re doing the groundwork. ‘To Pimp a Butterfly’ was addressing the problem. I’m in a space now where I’m not addressing the problem anymore,” he said. “We’re in a time where we exclude one major component out of this whole thing called life: God. Nobody speaks on it because it’s almost in conflict with what’s going on in the world when you talk about politics and government and the system.”

The interviewer asked Lamar on whether his new album would solely focus on religion, and the emcee replied, “It’s very urgent.”

Other than this tidbit of info here, nothing else has been said about the direction of Kendrick’s album. However, it does appear he is going the way of Kanye West and Chance the Rapper by continuing the trend of using religious and spiritual themes in their music.

Lamar is no stranger to infuses examples of his faith on his album. Good Kid, m.A.A.d City was littered with prayers and to To Pimp A Butterfly explored God in the song “How Much a Dollar Cost?”

All we can do is wait and see what’s coming next with Kendrick Lamar. Ultimately expect it to be met with controversy coming from believers and nonbelievers alike.

Read the New York Times article here.
About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Related Articles

Obama picks Kendrick Lamar song with strong Christian message as favorite song of 2015

in News
It was revealed yesterday in a People Magazine interview that President Barack Obama's favorite song of the year is Kendrick Lamar's "How Much a Dolla Cost." While this revelation of the POTUS' love…

If Kendrick Lamar was a Christian rapper, his album would’ve disappointed

in Story
In general, controversy is feared and creativity does not sell in Christian hip hop. Controversy and creativity — more than any other attributes — will forever define Kendrick Lamar’s latest album,…

Infographic: Grammy Awards break down Lecrae and Best Rap Performance competition

in Story
The 2015 Grammys introduced Lecrae and the hip-hop juggernauts he's up against to win the Best Rap Performance award with a nifty infographic this week.

Ruslan announces new album, defends boasting in hip hop

in Story
When San Diego-based rapper Ruslan released his debut solo album Carry On in 2013, he was the undisputed face of his record label Kings Dream Entertainment and rap group Dream Junkies. Things have…

Trending

Rapzilla.com’s 15 Freshman of 2017

in Story
Rapzilla.com is pleased to announce its seventh annual Freshmen class, which is made up of the most promising up-and-comers in Christian hip hop.

Lecrae's new single 'Blessings' features Ty Dolla Sign

in News
Lecrae posted a preview of the single cover for his upcoming single "Blessings," which he also revealed features Ty Dolla Sign.

Shai Linne asks 4 questions about Chance The Rapper and the state of Christian music

in News
Chance The Rapper became a topic of discussion among numerous Christians this week after he performed "How Great Is Our God" at the 2017 Grammys, where his "gospel" mixtape Coloring Book earned him…

Lecrae: My next album will surprise fans of 'Rebel'

in News
Lecrae said in an interview on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago that "people will probably be shocked" when they hear his upcoming album.

Our Playlist

LISTENING SESSION

Los Profetas Mi Destino (My Destiny)
Buy on iTunes

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

FEATURED FREE DOWNLOAD

Popular Tags