 A. Ward and Loso ready to Blackout for KOTD

Christian Rap News | Christian Hip Hop News

A. Ward and Loso have both been announced for King Of The Dot’s annual Blackout event April 14 &15 in Toronto.

These two have become some of the most talked about up and coming battlers in any league, wrecking anybody who has been brave enough to step up to the plate. In 2016 alone both emcees gave “that work” to several battle rap veterans, with A. Ward going toe to toe with Pittsburg legend Real Deal and Loso destroying both Xcel and DNA (the most viewed battle rapper in the world).

The Blackout event, which is in its 7th year, brings together some of the best battle rappers from all over the world. Each individual emcee that will be taking the stage will be announced, but their opponents won’t be known until moments before they face off. The full event roster has yet to be revealed but Loso has been waiting to wash B. Dot for a while.

Will KOTD make his dreams come true? Will we see A. Ward and Gjonaj face off and have the match of the night? Why does Bishop Brigante hate mirrors so much? Find out these answers and more at KOTD’s Blackout 7!!
About the Author
Cutright is Music Director for Nerdcore super group JustHis League, a battle rapper, and professional Ninja Turtle. Hater of first person shooters, he learned how to drive from playing Grand Theft Auto and wrecked his first car in under a month.

Related Articles

Video: LJ - OMG ft. Kase Flow & Loso

in Music Videos
Tampa-based LJ features Kase Flow and Loso in new song and music video "OMG."

Video: Loso - RapGrid Freshman 2017 Freestyle

in Music Videos
Influential battle rap website RapGrid has named Loso a member of its 2017 Freshman class and published a video of a new freestyle by the Tampa-based artist.

Watch Loso's highly anticipated battle against top-tier battler DNA

in News
Loso's highly anticipated battle against one of the most watched battle rappers in the world, DNA, has been released.

Watch Loso spit bars in 'one of the best rap battles of the year'

in News
Video of Loso's latest battle is out, and John John Da Don's BullPen Battle League hailed it as a standout.

Trending

Rapzilla.com’s 15 Freshman of 2017

in Story
Rapzilla.com is pleased to announce its seventh annual Freshmen class, which is made up of the most promising up-and-comers in Christian hip hop.

Lecrae's new single 'Blessings' features Ty Dolla Sign

in News
Lecrae posted a preview of the single cover for his upcoming single "Blessings," which he also revealed features Ty Dolla Sign.

Shai Linne asks 4 questions about Chance The Rapper and the state of Christian music

in News
Chance The Rapper became a topic of discussion among numerous Christians this week after he performed "How Great Is Our God" at the 2017 Grammys, where his "gospel" mixtape Coloring Book earned him…

Lecrae: My next album will surprise fans of 'Rebel'

in News
Lecrae said in an interview on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago that "people will probably be shocked" when they hear his upcoming album.

Our Playlist

LISTENING SESSION

Los Profetas Mi Destino (My Destiny)
Buy on iTunes

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

FEATURED FREE DOWNLOAD

Popular Tags