Dru Bex to release debut album 'The Good Album' on March 31st

After the release of his EP's(Rapzilla Exclusive) and recent singles "Running Man," "Good Riddance" and "Finally Found," Dru Bex will be releasing his debut album 'The Good Album' under Role Model Records on March 31, 2017."I would just like to thank my audience for rockin with me all these years. I'm finally ready to release what is to be the most important musical project of my career" says Dru Bex.Album fully produced by THE UGLIES (Dru Bex, Jeremy Rodney-Hall, Versedl & Charlene Nash) and engineered by Adam P.Pre-order The Good Album on iTunes and get an instant download of the latest single "Good Life."1. Good Intro2. Good Life Ft. Charlene Nash3. Good Feeling Ft. Jered Sanders4. Stress (Skit)5. Good Looking Ft. Jeremy Rodney-Hall6. Good Cypher Ft. Ty Brasel, Yohan, Promise, Kay Sade & Knu Origen of KnuBLACK, Shopé7. Good Riddance8. Good Tonight9. Good Hands Ft. Jeremy Rodney-Hall10. Good Enough11. Good Troubles12. Good Mourning Interlude Ft ARCH13. Good News Freestyle / Good Outro14. Finally Found Ft. Sean C. Johnson, S.O. & Beleaf15. Running Man

Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.