Dru Bex to release debut album 'The Good Album' on March 31st

"I would just like to thank my audience for rockin with me all these years. I'm finally ready to release what is to be the most important musical project of my career" says Dru Bex.
Album fully produced by THE UGLIES (Dru Bex, Jeremy Rodney-Hall, Versedl & Charlene Nash) and engineered by Adam P.
Tracklist:
1. Good Intro
2. Good Life Ft. Charlene Nash
3. Good Feeling Ft. Jered Sanders
4. Stress (Skit)
5. Good Looking Ft. Jeremy Rodney-Hall
6. Good Cypher Ft. Ty Brasel, Yohan, Promise, Kay Sade & Knu Origen of KnuBLACK, Shopé
7. Good Riddance
8. Good Tonight
9. Good Hands Ft. Jeremy Rodney-Hall
10. Good Enough
11. Good Troubles
12. Good Mourning Interlude Ft ARCH
13. Good News Freestyle / Good Outro
14. Finally Found Ft. Sean C. Johnson, S.O. & Beleaf
15. Running Man