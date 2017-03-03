 Dru Bex to release debut album 'The Good Album' on March 31st

After the release of his EP's Imperfect Messenger, 2+1 (Rapzilla Exclusive) and recent singles "Running Man," "Good Riddance" and "Finally Found," Dru Bex will be releasing his debut album 'The Good Album' under Role Model Records on March 31, 2017.

"I would just like to thank my audience for rockin with me all these years. I'm finally ready to release what is to be the most important musical project of my career" says Dru Bex.

Album fully produced by THE UGLIES (Dru Bex, Jeremy Rodney-Hall, Versedl & Charlene Nash) and engineered by Adam P.

Pre-order The Good Album on iTunes and get an instant download of the latest single "Good Life."

Tracklist:
1. Good Intro
2. Good Life Ft. Charlene Nash
3. Good Feeling Ft. Jered Sanders
4. Stress (Skit)
5. Good Looking Ft. Jeremy Rodney-Hall
6. Good Cypher Ft. Ty Brasel, Yohan, Promise, Kay Sade & Knu Origen of KnuBLACK, Shopé
7. Good Riddance
8. Good Tonight
9. Good Hands Ft. Jeremy Rodney-Hall
10. Good Enough
11. Good Troubles
12. Good Mourning Interlude Ft ARCH
13. Good News Freestyle / Good Outro
14. Finally Found Ft. Sean C. Johnson, S.O. & Beleaf
15. Running Man

