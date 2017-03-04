 Datin Addresses Lecrae not defending Christian Rap, Lecrae responds

Christian Rap News | Christian Hip Hop News

God Over Money emcee Datin took exception to what he deemed a shot at Christian Hip-Hop by Lecrae in his recent interview with Sway in the Morning. Datin uploaded a video to explain some of his issues, and Lecrae responded. Rather than escalate into anything further, a resolution was reached, and grace was found.

Datin posted a video at 7:42 a.m. on Facebook with the title “Dear Lecrae.” The video has since been deleted but was provided to us by the emcee in order to properly give the entire picture without anyone jumping to conclusions.

The emcee approached the subject praising Lecrae's efforts. He humbly acknowledged all the great Lecrae has done for Christian Hip-Hop and then addressed what he had a problem with. In no way did Datin give off an angry and "this is what you need to do attitude." Instead, he simply explained how he and other artists in genre feel sometimes.

The God Over Money emcee took issue with what he felt is a constant whether unintentional or not, put down of Christian rap. Often times he answers questions about it, and leaves it open-ended, or as Datin called not "cleaned up."

“In the same way you affirm cats like Chance and K Dot and Kanye with ease, man there’s so many cats you can affirm on this side. And look, I’m not looking for a God Over Money shout out…there are so many dudes on this side that make authentic quality hip-hop and don’t compromise the message of the gospel, and they deserve to be heard,” said Datin. “...Consider that for the next interview bro…we on this side supporting you, representing you, we’re proud of you, but after some of these interviews we feel like the nerdy little brother you don’t want to bring around your cool friends.”

Watch the entire clip below:



Apparently, Lecrae was up and listening because he responded directly on Datin’s page. He wrote the following:



Datin took a screenshot of the above post and uploaded it to Instagram with an explanation.

“Some of y'all be wildin' ! My last post was never meant to become a platform for cats to bash @Lecrae... I addressed a concern in love and he responded in humility and even apologized. That was a real stand up move if you ask me. Intent fulfilled, video deleted and we moving on. #Salute Crae"

Hear Lecrae's original comments on Sway in the Morning here.

What do you think of Lecrae's comments and Datin and Lecrae's interaction? Let us know.
About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Related Articles

Lecrae Speaks to Sway About 'White-Evangelicalism' & Hot 97 About Chance the Rapper

in News
Lecrae had a busy media day in NYC this week as he made stops at both Shade 45’s ‘Sway in the Morning’ and Hot 97’s ‘Ebro in the Morning’.

Bizzle, Thi'sl, Datin, Sevin, & Eshon Burgundy Team Up for 25-City Tour

in News
Bizzle, Thi’sl, Sevin, Datin, and Eshon Burgundy are teaming up for a 25-city tour that will see the mostly God Over Money roster hitting major cities such as NYC, LA, Las Vegas, and Houston to name…

Lecrae Explains Meaning of 'River of Jordan' on 'The Shack' Soundtrack

in News
Lecrae recently spoke about his involvement with “The Shack” movie and explained why he wrote the song “River of Jordan” for the soundtrack.

Lecrae Releases New Song for 'The Shack' Movie Soundtrack

in News
Lecrae is featured on the movie soundtrack for The Shack film, which is based on the popular yet controversial book of the same title.

Trending

Rapzilla.com’s 15 Freshman of 2017

in Story
Rapzilla.com is pleased to announce its seventh annual Freshmen class, which is made up of the most promising up-and-comers in Christian hip hop.

Lecrae's new single 'Blessings' features Ty Dolla Sign

in News
Lecrae posted a preview of the single cover for his upcoming single "Blessings," which he also revealed features Ty Dolla Sign.

Shai Linne asks 4 questions about Chance The Rapper and the state of Christian music

in News
Chance The Rapper became a topic of discussion among numerous Christians this week after he performed "How Great Is Our God" at the 2017 Grammys, where his "gospel" mixtape Coloring Book earned him…

Lecrae: My next album will surprise fans of 'Rebel'

in News
Lecrae said in an interview on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago that "people will probably be shocked" when they hear his upcoming album.

Our Playlist

LISTENING SESSION

YP aka Young Paul Gems In The Catalog

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

Popular Tags