Datin Addresses Lecrae not defending Christian Rap, Lecrae responds

Lecrae Speaks to Sway About 'White-Evangelicalism' & Hot 97 About Chance the Rapper

Lecrae had a busy media day in NYC this week as he made stops at both Shade 45's 'Sway in the Morning' and Hot 97's 'Ebro in the Morning'.

Bizzle, Thi'sl, Datin, Sevin, & Eshon Burgundy Team Up for 25-City Tour

Bizzle, Thi'sl, Sevin, Datin, and Eshon Burgundy are teaming up for a 25-city tour that will see the mostly God Over Money roster hitting major cities such as NYC, LA, Las Vegas, and Houston to name…

Lecrae Explains Meaning of 'River of Jordan' on 'The Shack' Soundtrack

Lecrae recently spoke about his involvement with "The Shack" movie and explained why he wrote the song "River of Jordan" for the soundtrack.