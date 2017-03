nobigdyl. on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 55

About the Author

Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

nobigdyl. is our featured artist interview on our 55th episode of Rapzilla.com Live with Chris Chicago!We also give you the latest news in Christian Hip-Hop with our "What's Poppin" segment.Take a listen below or subscribe to our podcast on iTunes and Google Play Ki’Shon Furlow - PowerballSteven Malcolm – FireMouthpi3ce - When I Was BadAaron Cole – Do What I Gotta Do ft. Derek MinorProud Refuge - Last NightSho Baraka – Higher Love (Throwback)WHATUPRG - Where U Been? ft. PhayRapzilla.com Live’s Artist Interview Segmentnobigdyl Interview Part 1nobigdyl. – Suicide Netsnobigdyl. Interview Part 2nobigdyl. - Videonobigdyl. Interview Part 3nobigdyl. - Burnnobigdyl. Interview Part 4LIVE IN THE MIX – MC MIKE GTrip Lee - Too ColdTedashii - FreeChriston Gray - Open Door (See You Later)Trip Lee - Billion Years ft. Taylor HillBizzle - Ain't Got It ft. GS and Dee-1Lecrae - BlessingsTrip Lee - Manolo_calvin-mvrk remixSocial Club Misfits - Pop Out RevengeBuck Barnabas - War ReadyRapzilla.com’s YOUR HOT 4#4. Jered Sanders - The Hope Freestyle#3. S.O. - What Now#2. Swoope - Warmed UpRapzilla.com LIVE’s New Joint of the WeekJuiceBangers - #IGTJ (I Got The Juice)#1 Trip Lee - I Can WaitYoung Noah - Young ForeverS.O. - New Wave (Remix)