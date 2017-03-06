 nobigdyl. on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 55

nobigdyl. is our featured artist interview on our 55th episode of Rapzilla.com Live with Chris Chicago!

We also give you the latest news in Christian Hip-Hop with our "What's Poppin" segment.

Take a listen below or subscribe to our podcast on iTunes and Google Play.



Ki’Shon Furlow - Powerball
Steven Malcolm – Fire
Mouthpi3ce - When I Was Bad
Aaron Cole – Do What I Gotta Do ft. Derek Minor
Proud Refuge - Last Night
Sho Baraka – Higher Love (Throwback)
WHATUPRG - Where U Been? ft. Phay

Rapzilla.com Live’s Artist Interview Segment
nobigdyl Interview Part 1
nobigdyl. – Suicide Nets
nobigdyl. Interview Part 2
nobigdyl. - Video
nobigdyl. Interview Part 3
nobigdyl. - Burn
nobigdyl. Interview Part 4

LIVE IN THE MIX – MC MIKE G
Trip Lee - Too Cold
Tedashii - Free
Christon Gray - Open Door (See You Later)
Trip Lee - Billion Years ft. Taylor Hill
Bizzle - Ain't Got It ft. GS and Dee-1
Lecrae - Blessings
Trip Lee - Manolo_calvin-mvrk remix
Social Club Misfits - Pop Out Revenge

Buck Barnabas - War Ready
Rapzilla.com’s YOUR HOT 4
#4. Jered Sanders - The Hope Freestyle
#3. S.O. - What Now
#2. Swoope - Warmed Up
Rapzilla.com LIVE’s New Joint of the Week
JuiceBangers - #IGTJ (I Got The Juice)
#1 Trip Lee - I Can Wait
Young Noah - Young Forever
S.O. - New Wave (Remix)
About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

