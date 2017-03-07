Derek Minor's Reflection Music Group Launches RMG Amplify

RMG Amplify was designed to aid partners with marketing, social media strategy, playlist features, building a public profile and branding. The Reflection Music Group will continue to offer full label services to its roster that includes Derek Minor, Canon, Tony Tillman, and Deraj.
Doc Watson, Minor’s business partner and Reflection Music Group Co-CEO, says the company is pleased to team up with Konata for RMG Amplify’s debut release. “We consider Konata Reflection Music Group family,” Watson says. “Konata has a history of putting out good music with Rhema Soul. I believe in his music and we are excited to help him further build his individual brand.”
Konata is equally enthusiastic about collaborating with RMG Amplify. “I'm overwhelmed to work with a team that produces excellence and isn’t afraid to dream with me,” Konata says. “With acts like Canon, Deraj, Tony Tillman, and Derek Minor, Doc Watson has proven that RMG is a force. And now to see Good City Music join forces with RMG Amplify only enhances what we envisioned years ago to creatively push the good news.”
Derek Minor and Doc Watson formed Reflection Music Group in 2007. The label released its first project in 2009, Minor’s Redemption, recorded under his former alias PRo. It has since released Billboard charting projects from Canon, Tony Tillman, Deraj, B Cooper and Chad Jones.
NEWS SOURCE: BJ PR