 Derek Minor's Reflection Music Group Launches RMG Amplify

Christian Rap News | Christian Hip Hop News

Derek Minor’s Reflection Music Group unveils a new entity, RMG Amplify, a label partnership division that provides marketing support to established independent artists. Former Rhema Soul member Konata Small is the first signing and is preparing to release his solo debut, Est. in 1997, this spring.

RMG Amplify was designed to aid partners with marketing, social media strategy, playlist features, building a public profile and branding. The Reflection Music Group will continue to offer full label services to its roster that includes Derek Minor, Canon, Tony Tillman, and Deraj.

Doc Watson, Minor’s business partner and Reflection Music Group Co-CEO, says the company is pleased to team up with Konata for RMG Amplify’s debut release. “We consider Konata Reflection Music Group family,” Watson says. “Konata has a history of putting out good music with Rhema Soul. I believe in his music and we are excited to help him further build his individual brand.”

Konata is equally enthusiastic about collaborating with RMG Amplify. “I'm overwhelmed to work with a team that produces excellence and isn’t afraid to dream with me,” Konata says. “With acts like Canon, Deraj, Tony Tillman, and Derek Minor, Doc Watson has proven that RMG is a force. And now to see Good City Music join forces with RMG Amplify only enhances what we envisioned years ago to creatively push the good news.”

Derek Minor and Doc Watson formed Reflection Music Group in 2007. The label released its first project in 2009, Minor’s Redemption, recorded under his former alias PRo. It has since released Billboard charting projects from Canon, Tony Tillman, Deraj, B Cooper and Chad Jones.

NEWS SOURCE: BJ PR
About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Related Articles

Video Premiere: Konata Small – Numbers

in Music Videos
A Rapzilla.com exclusive, Konata Small has released his music video for "Numbers," the second single off of Est. 1997.

Video Premiere: KJ-52 - Know About It ft. Derek Minor

in Music Videos
A Rapzilla.com premiere, KJ-52 drops off a visual for another song off his new album, "Know About It" featuring Derek Minor.

Derek Minor's 'Change the World' ft. Hollyn Hits No. 1 on Billboard Chart

in News
Derek Minor's newest single, “Change the World,” featuring Hollyn, from the album Reflection, hit No. 1 on the Billboard’s Hot AC/CHR chart.

Video: Derek Minor - Change the World ft. Hollyn

in Music Videos
Reflection Music Group released a new music video on Friday for Derek Minor's song "Change the World" featuring Hollyn, track No. 10 of his latest album Reflection.

Trending

Rapzilla.com’s 15 Freshman of 2017

in Story
Rapzilla.com is pleased to announce its seventh annual Freshmen class, which is made up of the most promising up-and-comers in Christian hip hop.

Shai Linne asks 4 questions about Chance The Rapper and the state of Christian music

in News
Chance The Rapper became a topic of discussion among numerous Christians this week after he performed "How Great Is Our God" at the 2017 Grammys, where his "gospel" mixtape Coloring Book earned him…

Lecrae: My next album will surprise fans of 'Rebel'

in News
Lecrae said in an interview on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago that "people will probably be shocked" when they hear his upcoming album.

Reach Records signs first new rapper since Andy Mineo

in News
An artist revealed in an interview on Tuesday that he had signed with Reach Records, which would make him the first emcee signed by Lecrae and Ben Washer since Andy Mineo in 2011.

Our Playlist

LISTENING SESSION

YP aka Young Paul Gems In The Catalog

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

Popular Tags