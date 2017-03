About the Author

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Texas music festival SXSW begins tomorrow March 10 and runs through the 19th. The festival also provides the perfect opportunity for Christian emcees to get some big time exposure, especially with radio hosts such as Sway Calloway being there.Last year Tony Ri'chard was part of the Hyena cypher ( watch here ) and Andy Mineo premiered his song "Know That's Right." ( watch here Sway in the Morning will be airing live on March 16 and 17. Doors open at 6:30 a.m. with the show beginning at 7 a.m.With recent appearances by Lecrae and Social Club Misfits , look for Sway to include some Christian rappers in the mix.