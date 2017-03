'Thor: Ragnarok' More 'Buddy Cop' Movie Than Comic Book Adaptation

Courtesy of Entertainment Weekly

Courtesy of Entertainment Weekly

About the Author

Former M.C. Once aspiring comic book artist. Recovering retail manager. Hopeful communicator. I enjoy watching movies and writing words about them.

Back a couple of months ago when I told you what movies I was excited about this year, I mentioned "Thor: Ragnarok." From all accounts, it will be something akin to an 80’s buddy cop movie with gladiatorial fights. If this sounds like a complete tonal shift from the other Thor movies then I second that thought and join you in your probable excitement. The Thor movies haven’t been bad, per se, they just haven’t been stellar. That franchise needed a shake up. Here to shake it up is director Taika Waititi (What We Do In The Shadows, Hunt For The Wilderpeople) and his crazy color palette from a Luc Besson's fever dream.We got some sweet details and pictures from Entertainment Weekly this week. Here they are with just a tiny splash of commentary.At the end of "Avengers Age of Ultron," we saw Thor flying off to figure out who was behind the evil he witnessed in his visions. Turns out that Loki (Tom Hiddleston), has taken the throne from their missing father, Odin (Anthony Hopkins). Loki kinda sucks at the job and that leads to the return of Hela (Cate Blanchett) who’s been imprisoned in Asgard’s “Underworld.” Hela and Thor tangle and he is banished to Sakaar, a barbaric but brightly colored planet ruled by the amiable but probably evil Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum). Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), a legendary warrior hiding out on Sakaar, brings Thor to the Grandmaster where he is forced into becoming a gladiator. It turns out that Hulk is already fighting (and winning) for the Grandmaster.In true comic book team-up fashion, they fight before they join together to take down the Grandmaster and make it back to Asgard in what Waititi describes as a “48 HRS., Withnail and I, and even Planes, Trains and Automobiles” type buddy film. “A lot of what we’re doing with the film is, in a way, kind of dismantling and destroying the old idea and rebuilding it in a new way that’s fresh,” he says. “Everyone’s got a slightly new take on their characters, so in that way, it feels like [this is] the first Thor.” We’ll see what this new direction looks like on Nov. 3.