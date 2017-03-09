'Thor: Ragnarok' More 'Buddy Cop' Movie Than Comic Book Adaptation

We got some sweet details and pictures from Entertainment Weekly this week. Here they are with just a tiny splash of commentary.
At the end of "Avengers Age of Ultron," we saw Thor flying off to figure out who was behind the evil he witnessed in his visions. Turns out that Loki (Tom Hiddleston), has taken the throne from their missing father, Odin (Anthony Hopkins). Loki kinda sucks at the job and that leads to the return of Hela (Cate Blanchett) who’s been imprisoned in Asgard’s “Underworld.” Hela and Thor tangle and he is banished to Sakaar, a barbaric but brightly colored planet ruled by the amiable but probably evil Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum). Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), a legendary warrior hiding out on Sakaar, brings Thor to the Grandmaster where he is forced into becoming a gladiator. It turns out that Hulk is already fighting (and winning) for the Grandmaster.
In true comic book team-up fashion, they fight before they join together to take down the Grandmaster and make it back to Asgard in what Waititi describes as a “48 HRS., Withnail and I, and even Planes, Trains and Automobiles” type buddy film. “A lot of what we’re doing with the film is, in a way, kind of dismantling and destroying the old idea and rebuilding it in a new way that’s fresh,” he says. “Everyone’s got a slightly new take on their characters, so in that way, it feels like [this is] the first Thor.” We’ll see what this new direction looks like on Nov. 3.