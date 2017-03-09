Cellus Hamilton reveals the tracklist and cover of 'Album of the Year'

"Calling his project Album of the Year places an insane amount of pressure for Hamilton to really deliver a standout album and also poses the question of is the freshman artist even capable," a press release reads.
Tracklist:
- Seeds in the Ground (feat. Emily Thomas) [prod. NelsonNewRhodes]
- First Amendment [prod. Ckwnce]
- East of Eden [prod. Rozart]
- Never Get Old [prod. RXDCXM]
- Law & Order [prod. Mykal Riley]
- Fire & Wood [prod. Rozart]
- Drugs & Rollercoasters [prod. Neal Howard]
- Pick Yo Poison [prod. Von Vuai]
- Good Theology [prod. tree.]
- Mary's Song (feat. AJ Ryan) [prod. Cellus Hamilton & NelsonNewRhodes]
- Loved You Well (feat. Chino Hopes) [prod. Von Vuai]
- Tidal Wave [prod. Young Yutta]
- Insomnia [prod. Von Vuai]
- Dead Bodies / Thousand Deaths [prod. BRadBeatMaker]
- The Lion & The Lamb [prod. RXDCXM]
- PSA For Everybody [prod. MKSB]