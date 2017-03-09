 Christian emcee/professor Timothy Welbeck raps in lectures to students

Christian Rap News | Christian Hip Hop News

Revolt TV recently published a feature on Christian rapper Timothy Welbeck, a professor at Temple University and Philadelphia University, who uses his ability on the mic in class.

"From its inception, hip hop has been a voice for the voiceless," Welbeck said. "And when you think about it, the artists, they didn't necessarily have to sing. They're now saying that I can communicate music without having the ability to hold a note. And then the people making the music didn't have to play an instrument. You could take what used to be a music player and turn it into a musical instrument.

"[Hip hop has] offered opportunities for people to speak when they often didn't have an opportunity to speak. It's perfectly positioned to talk about social issues, to talk about mass incarceration or police brutality or urban neglect, and so a lot of millennials find their voice in their favorite hip-hop artist because they see themselves in the artist."

Welbeck teaches "Hip-Hop and Black Culture" and "Mass Media and the Black Community" at Temple, as well as "The African American Experience" and "Political Subcultures" at Philadelphia University. Watch Revolt TV's interview with him below.



Welbeck also just released a single called "May You Ever" from his next album, No City for Young Men.

Tone Jonez produced "May You Ever", which "seeks to affirm the beauty, dignity, brilliance, and accomplishments of iconic women, both past and present, as a means to encourage women to live up to their God-given calling," a press release reads.

About the Author
David Daniels is a reporter at Rapzilla.com. He has been published at The Washington Times, Bleacher Report, Christianity Today, HipHopDX, The Gospel Coalition, The Daily Caller, Global Grind and Sphere of Hip Hop.

Related Articles

Video: Timothy Welbeck - The Souls of Black Folk ft. Dozzy Daniel

in Music Videos
Pennsylvania-based artist Timothy Welbeck released a W.E.B. Du Bois inspired music video and single called "The Souls of Black". The song titled after Du Bois' seminal work of the same name will be…

Music: Timothy Welbeck - Nobody ft. Tomeka Carroll & Domonique Wilson

in Singles
"'Nobody" is a gripping single by Timothy Welbeck that chronicles the harrowing details of the fatal shooting of Trayvon Martin in addition to the fatal shooting of Oscar Grant III.

Trending

Rapzilla.com’s 15 Freshman of 2017

in Story
Rapzilla.com is pleased to announce its seventh annual Freshmen class, which is made up of the most promising up-and-comers in Christian hip hop.

Shai Linne: Are Chance the Rapper & ‘Coloring Book’ Christian hip-hop?

in Story
Pastor/rapper Shai Linne pens an in-depth article on Chance the Rapper, Coloring Book and Christian hip hop.

Shai Linne asks 4 questions about Chance The Rapper and the state of Christian music

in News
Chance The Rapper became a topic of discussion among numerous Christians this week after he performed "How Great Is Our God" at the 2017 Grammys, where his "gospel" mixtape Coloring Book earned him…

Lecrae: My next album will surprise fans of 'Rebel'

in News
Lecrae said in an interview on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago that "people will probably be shocked" when they hear his upcoming album.

Our Playlist

LISTENING SESSION

YP aka Young Paul Gems In The Catalog

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

Popular Tags