Tour Dates

About the Author

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Another leg of KB's Tempo Tour is starting up on April 6th, and this time the Reach rapper is bringing Social Club Misfits and Swoope with him on the road.Last year KB did the Tempo tour with Blanca, Tauren Wells, and Joseph Solomon.Social Club Misfits are currently in the middle of their Misadventures Tour with GAWVI.4/6 - Lima, OH4/7 - Taylor, MI4/8 - Grand Rapids, MI4/9 - Columbus, OH4/20 - Harrisonburg, VA4/21 - Lynchburg, VA4/22 - Cincinnati, OH4/23 - Hagerstown, MD4/25 - Northport, AL4/26 - Tuscaloosa, ALFor tickets and more information click here