Knine Announces New Album After 5-Year Hiatus

The record will feature eight tracks and a bonus song for the upcoming It Was Written Vol.2 Bible stories album.
The front cover contains a parental advisory sticker for "explicit content," but not to fear, it's explicitly Christian. Knine even sent out the definition, "stated clearly and in detail, leaving no room for confusion or doubt. 'the speaker's intentions were not made explicit' synonyms - clear, plain, straightforward, crystal clear, easily understandable."
Check out the back cover, songs, and features below:
For those unfamiliar with Knine check out his most well-known song from 2007, "For You."