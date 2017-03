Knine Announces New Album After 5-Year Hiatus

About the Author

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

After a 5-year hiatus, on March 27th, Christian rapper Knine will be releasing a new EP calledThe record will feature eight tracks and a bonus song for the upcomingBible stories album.The front cover contains a parental advisory sticker for "explicit content," but not to fear, it's explicitly Christian. Knine even sent out the definition, "stated clearly and in detail, leaving no room for confusion or doubt. 'the speaker's intentions were not made explicit' synonyms - clear, plain, straightforward, crystal clear, easily understandable."Check out the back cover, songs, and features below:For those unfamiliar with Knine check out his most well-known song from 2007, "For You."