Victor Cornelius to release 'Reptar' EP as Rapzilla Exclusive on March 20th

Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

Broward County, Florida-based artist Victor Cornelius is set to release his new free project entitled"The self proclaimed "Ratchet Bohemian" has been making a few waves on the South Florida scene and has been very intentional aboutimpacting the unchurched culture in his community. "Some of my homies are pastors and some of my homies are dope boys. I just wanted to make art that all can relate too" said Victor in a recent interview with a local underground station." a press release stated.will be available for free download exclusively on Rapzilla.com on March 20th.1. Glory (Prod x The Frth)2. Lake Nicotine (Prod x WindyGotHitz)3. Snorlax Ft. Charles G (Prod x The Frth)4. Tre One Ft. Denya (Prod x WindyGotHitz)5. Pray (Prod x Jairtheshadow)