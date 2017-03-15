Bizzle Raps a 'Bad and Boujee' Remix

Video Premiere: Sevin - Broken Mirror ft. Bizzle in Music Videos A Rapzilla.com premiere, Sevin releases a music video for his song with Bizzle about the judgement and criticism they receive, "Broken Mirror."

Bizzle, Thi'sl, Datin, Sevin, & Eshon Burgundy Team Up for 25-City Tour in News Bizzle, Thi’sl, Sevin, Datin, and Eshon Burgundy are teaming up for a 25-city tour that will see the mostly God Over Money roster hitting major cities such as NYC, LA, Las Vegas, and Houston to name…

Video: Bizzle - Royalty in Music Videos On Valentine's Day, Bizzle released a music video for "Royalty," a song off his Crowns & Crosses album in which he speaks to women dealing with issues of self-worth.