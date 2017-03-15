 Bizzle Raps a 'Bad and Boujee' Remix

Christian Rap News | Christian Hip Hop News

Bizzle tackled the "Bad and Boujee" track by Migos and Lil Uzi Vert on his Twitter with his own one verse remix.

Check it out below:



In other related news, Bizzle, Thi’sl, Sevin, Datin, and Eshon Burgundy are teaming up for a 25-city tour that will see the mostly God Over Money roster hitting major cities such as NYC, LA, Las Vegas, and Houston to name a few.

The tour is called the Truth Music Tour, and it begins on March 31st and runs through until June 3rd.

Tour Dates:

3/31 Oxnard, CA
4/1 Los Angeles, CA
4/2 Bakersfield, CA
4/4 Oceanside, CA
4/7 Sacramento, CA
4/8 Fresno, CA
4/9 San Jose, CA
4/14 Phoenix, AZ
4/15 Las Vegas, NV
4/16 Salt Lake City, UT
4/21 Denver, CO
4/23 Albuquerque, NM
4/28 Houston, TX
4/29 Dallas, TX
5/11 St. Louis, MO
5/12 Kansas, MO
5/13 Wichita, KS
5/18 Cleveland, OH
5/19 Toronto, Canada
5/20 New York, NY
5/21 Baltimore, MD
5/26 Atlanta, GA
5/27 Charlotte, NC
6/2 Orlando, FL
6/3 Ft. Myers
For more details and ticket information click here.

About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Related Articles

Video Premiere: Sevin - Broken Mirror ft. Bizzle

in Music Videos
A Rapzilla.com premiere, Sevin releases a music video for his song with Bizzle about the judgement and criticism they receive, "Broken Mirror."

Bizzle, Thi'sl, Datin, Sevin, & Eshon Burgundy Team Up for 25-City Tour

in News
Bizzle, Thi’sl, Sevin, Datin, and Eshon Burgundy are teaming up for a 25-city tour that will see the mostly God Over Money roster hitting major cities such as NYC, LA, Las Vegas, and Houston to name…

Video: Bizzle - Royalty

in Music Videos
On Valentine's Day, Bizzle released a music video for "Royalty," a song off his Crowns & Crosses album in which he speaks to women dealing with issues of self-worth.

Bizzle signs Jered Sanders to God Over Money

in News
Rapzilla just received the inside scoop on the next God Over Money signing, and they just so happen to be a familiar face to a lot of Christian hip-hop fans.

Trending

Shai Linne: Are Chance the Rapper & ‘Coloring Book’ Christian hip-hop?

in Story
Pastor/rapper Shai Linne pens an in-depth article on Chance the Rapper, Coloring Book and Christian hip hop.

Lecrae: My next album will surprise fans of 'Rebel'

in News
Lecrae said in an interview on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago that "people will probably be shocked" when they hear his upcoming album.

Shai Linne asks 4 questions about Chance The Rapper and the state of Christian music

in News
Chance The Rapper became a topic of discussion among numerous Christians this week after he performed "How Great Is Our God" at the 2017 Grammys, where his "gospel" mixtape Coloring Book earned him…

Datin Addresses Lecrae not defending Christian Rap, Lecrae responds

in News
God Over Money emcee Datin took exception to what he deemed a shot at Christian Hip-Hop by Lecrae in his recent interview with Sway in the Morning. Datin uploaded a video to explain some of his…

Our Playlist

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

Popular Tags