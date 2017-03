Tracklist

About the Author

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

The final game piece for Lawren'shas been revealed tonight, and now there is no more mystery surrounding this upcoming EP.The Kevin Hackett created Monopoly theme artwork for the back cover is here, which also reveals the tracklisting and features.1. Railroads2. Slums (featuring Ty Brasel & WhatupRG)3. Balance (featuring IKilledMarlon)4. South Miami Heights (featuring Benjamin Rea)5. As You Pass, GoWatch Lawren'sdocumentary below:Learn more about the vision behind the project here