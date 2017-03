About the Author

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

UK rapper NuBreed of Vital Signs recently won a $10,000 cash prize in the Anno Domini Song Contest for 2016. This feat gives him the distinction of becoming not only the first international winner of the 10-year competition but also the first Christian emcee to take the title.A panel of 20 judges voted on mic presence, delivery, passion and raw emotion. "You could tell he really poured his heart and soul into it and held nothing back. Last year’s winner, Enkay47, ended up booking a national tour shortly after winning our contest, so I can’t wait to see where Nu Breed’s journey will take him," wrote Anno Domini on their blog.NuBreed won for his song "My Story" which can be heard below:What do you think of NuBreed?