K-Drama Announces Playwright Music Label & First Signee

Rapper and producer K-Drama just announced the kickoff of his own independent recording company, Playwright Music.

The name Playwright is a spin-off of the K-Drama moniker and looks to star Christ as the leading role in their music. It’s also a play on words, encouraging its listeners to “play right.”

The first artist signed to the label is Cincinnati singer/rapper, Scott Simms. The label also houses Charde Jones & K-Drama himself. The label will also work closely with producer affiliate, Anthony “Rock House” Clary, who produced “The Heart” & co-produced “Arthur Agee” on K-Drama’s latest solo album, The 8th.

K-Drama will use his experience from previously being signed to Cross Movement Records & Holy Hip Hop Music to help operate the business.

“I have learned a great deal, both positive & challenging, from formerly being signed to two labels. These experiences will allow me to be fair & to treat my artists how I want to be treated,” said K-Drama.

There will also be a philanthropic arm to Playwright Music - Beat Lessons, a program focusing on teaching people how to make beats using digital audio workstations.

Several of the classes will have a registration fee, but most classes will be offered free of charge to the general public. Beat Lessons will begin in late spring/early summer in various locations throughout the Greater Cincinnati area.

The official launch will be Saturday, April 15th, 2017 at The Underground in Forest Park where K-Drama teaches an after school beat class.

“By God’s grace, we plan on releasing content that is scripturally sound while being uniquely relevant to this day & age. There is a way to make music that speaks truth to many without compromise. There is a way to play right,” said K-Drama.

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

