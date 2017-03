K-Drama Announces Playwright Music Label & First Signee

About the Author

Rapper and producer K-Drama just announced the kickoff of his own independent recording company, Playwright Music.The name Playwright is a spin-off of the K-Drama moniker and looks to star Christ as the leading role in their music. It’s also a play on words, encouraging its listeners to “play right.”The first artist signed to the label is Cincinnati singer/rapper, Scott Simms. The label also houses Charde Jones & K-Drama himself. The label will also work closely with producer affiliate, Anthony “Rock House” Clary, who produced “The Heart” & co-produced “Arthur Agee” on K-Drama’s latest solo album,K-Drama will use his experience from previously being signed to Cross Movement Records & Holy Hip Hop Music to help operate the business.“I have learned a great deal, both positive & challenging, from formerly being signed to two labels. These experiences will allow me to be fair & to treat my artists how I want to be treated,” said K-Drama.There will also be a philanthropic arm to Playwright Music - Beat Lessons, a program focusing on teaching people how to make beats using digital audio workstations.Several of the classes will have a registration fee, but most classes will be offered free of charge to the general public. Beat Lessons will begin in late spring/early summer in various locations throughout the Greater Cincinnati area.The official launch will be Saturday, April 15th, 2017 at The Underground in Forest Park where K-Drama teaches an after school beat class.“By God’s grace, we plan on releasing content that is scripturally sound while being uniquely relevant to this day & age. There is a way to make music that speaks truth to many without compromise. There is a way to play right,” said K-Drama.