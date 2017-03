Wu-Tang Affiliate launches Christian Hip-Hop Label

About the Author

Legendary Wu-Tang Clan/ Sunz of Man member Chron "Hell Razah" Smith became saved and changed his name to "Heaven Razah" in 2009. Now, he has created Heaven Razah Music, Inc. a Christian record label.In 2017, Heaven Razah Music, Inc. was "established in order to provide a Christ-centered outlet for spiritually conscious musicians also referred to as 'Street Prophets'. It is the vision of Heaven Razah Music, Inc. to shed the light of the Lord in darkest corners of the world through hip-hop music. (John 3:17)"In 2004, Chron's record label Hell Razah Music, Inc was established and by 2013 his label and G.H.E.T.T.O. G.O.V.T (Go Hear Emmanuel Teach the Others God's Only Victorious Truth) movement established chapters, community service projects, & music all over the globe.