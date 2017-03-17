 Wu-Tang Affiliate launches Christian Hip-Hop Label

Christian Rap News | Christian Hip Hop News

Legendary Wu-Tang Clan/ Sunz of Man member Chron "Hell Razah" Smith became saved and changed his name to "Heaven Razah" in 2009. Now, he has created Heaven Razah Music, Inc. a Christian record label.

In 2017, Heaven Razah Music, Inc. was "established in order to provide a Christ-centered outlet for spiritually conscious musicians also referred to as 'Street Prophets'. It is the vision of Heaven Razah Music, Inc. to shed the light of the Lord in darkest corners of the world through hip-hop music. (John 3:17)"

In 2004, Chron's record label Hell Razah Music, Inc was established and by 2013 his label and G.H.E.T.T.O. G.O.V.T (Go Hear Emmanuel Teach the Others God's Only Victorious Truth) movement established chapters, community service projects, & music all over the globe.

About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Related Articles

Free Download: ILISH - No Luck

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
Miami-based artist ILISH released the first single "No Luck" from his upcoming album.

John Reuben - Monuments EP [Pre-Gotee Records] (Throwback Thursday)

in Music Videos
Today's Throwback Thursday takes us back 20 years to 1997. Before you knew the fun loving Gotee Records John Reuben, he was spitting heat with the Showcase Emcees and released an EP called Monuments.

K-Drama Announces Playwright Music Label & First Signee

in News
Rapper and producer K-Drama just announced the kickoff of his own independent recording company, Playwright Music.

Video: B-Luv - 08XVI ft. Darion Ja'von

in Music Videos
Watch B-Luv's music video for his latest single "08XVI" featuring and produced by Darion Ja'von.

Trending

Shai Linne: Are Chance the Rapper & ‘Coloring Book’ Christian hip-hop?

in Story
Pastor/rapper Shai Linne pens an in-depth article on Chance the Rapper, Coloring Book and Christian hip hop.

Lecrae: My next album will surprise fans of 'Rebel'

in News
Lecrae said in an interview on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago that "people will probably be shocked" when they hear his upcoming album.

Shai Linne asks 4 questions about Chance The Rapper and the state of Christian music

in News
Chance The Rapper became a topic of discussion among numerous Christians this week after he performed "How Great Is Our God" at the 2017 Grammys, where his "gospel" mixtape Coloring Book earned him…

Datin Addresses Lecrae not defending Christian Rap, Lecrae responds

in News
God Over Money emcee Datin took exception to what he deemed a shot at Christian Hip-Hop by Lecrae in his recent interview with Sway in the Morning. Datin uploaded a video to explain some of his…

Our Playlist

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

Popular Tags