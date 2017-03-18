Von Won on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 56

We also give you the latest news in Christian Hip-Hop with our "What's Poppin" segment.
Jered Sanders – Aww Man
Bizzle feat. Dee-1 & GS – Ain’t Got It
Trip Lee – I Can Wait
Ty Brasel – 23 (mo-town)
Steven Malcolm – Hot Boy
Beautiful Eulogy - King Kulture (Throwback)
Rapzilla.com Live’s Artist Interview Segment
Von Won Interview Part 1
Von Won - Free Throw Line
Von Won Interview Part 2
Von Won - Thinkin Thowed
Von Won Interview Part 3
Von Won - I am Free
Von Won Interview Part 4
LIVE IN THE MIX – DJ TITUZ
Star Wars sound clip - What will you become
NF- I Just Wanna Know
Cash Hollistah feat. Lando - Jump
KB - Tempo
Young Noah - Mothership
B. Cooper & Deraj feat. Derek Minor - Squad
Dream Junkies - I Got The Juice
Rogue One theme
Andy Mineo feat. Social Club Misfits - Who Else
Bizzle - Oh Yeah
Kaleb Mitchell - Get It
BrvndonP - Off The Record
Andy Mineo - Desperados (Star Wars edition)
Social Club Misfits feat. Amari - Pop Out Revenge
Shiwan & Benjamin Broadway - Chosen
Benjah feat. Derek Minor - We Will Rise
Ruslan - Raw Sugar
Scribe - O' Lawd
Caleb Ezekiel - Go Back
Rapzilla.com’s YOUR HOT 4
#4. Shopé & Cortes - Say I (Remix)
#3. Armond Wakeup - Bless My Soul
#2. Zach Banes - Rocky
Rapzilla.com LIVE’s New Joint of the Week
FEDEL - Oklahoma Proud
#1 GAWVI - God Speed ft. Andy Mineo & KB
Ki’Shon Furlow - Powerball
Todde Funk - New City