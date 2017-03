Von Won on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 56

About the Author

Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

Von Won is our featured artist interview for the 56th episode of Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago!We also give you the latest news in Christian Hip-Hop with our "What's Poppin" segment.Take a listen below or subscribe to our podcast on iTunes and Google Play Jered Sanders – Aww ManBizzle feat. Dee-1 & GS – Ain’t Got ItTrip Lee – I Can WaitTy Brasel – 23 (mo-town)Steven Malcolm – Hot BoyBeautiful Eulogy - King Kulture (Throwback)Rapzilla.com Live’s Artist Interview SegmentVon Won Interview Part 1Von Won - Free Throw LineVon Won Interview Part 2Von Won - Thinkin ThowedVon Won Interview Part 3Von Won - I am FreeVon Won Interview Part 4LIVE IN THE MIX – DJ TITUZStar Wars sound clip - What will you becomeNF- I Just Wanna KnowCash Hollistah feat. Lando - JumpKB - TempoYoung Noah - MothershipB. Cooper & Deraj feat. Derek Minor - SquadDream Junkies - I Got The JuiceRogue One themeAndy Mineo feat. Social Club Misfits - Who ElseBizzle - Oh YeahKaleb Mitchell - Get ItBrvndonP - Off The RecordAndy Mineo - Desperados (Star Wars edition)Social Club Misfits feat. Amari - Pop Out RevengeShiwan & Benjamin Broadway - ChosenBenjah feat. Derek Minor - We Will RiseRuslan - Raw SugarScribe - O' LawdCaleb Ezekiel - Go BackRapzilla.com’s YOUR HOT 4#4. Shopé & Cortes - Say I (Remix)#3. Armond Wakeup - Bless My Soul#2. Zach Banes - RockyRapzilla.com LIVE’s New Joint of the WeekFEDEL - Oklahoma Proud#1 GAWVI - God Speed ft. Andy Mineo & KBKi’Shon Furlow - PowerballTodde Funk - New City