 Von Won on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 56

Christian Rap News | Christian Hip Hop News

Von Won is our featured artist interview for the 56th episode of Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago!

We also give you the latest news in Christian Hip-Hop with our "What's Poppin" segment.

Take a listen below or subscribe to our podcast on iTunes and Google Play.



Jered Sanders – Aww Man
Bizzle feat. Dee-1 & GS – Ain’t Got It
Trip Lee – I Can Wait
Ty Brasel – 23 (mo-town)
Steven Malcolm – Hot Boy
Beautiful Eulogy - King Kulture (Throwback)

Rapzilla.com Live’s Artist Interview Segment
Von Won Interview Part 1
Von Won - Free Throw Line
Von Won Interview Part 2
Von Won - Thinkin Thowed
Von Won Interview Part 3
Von Won - I am Free
Von Won Interview Part 4

LIVE IN THE MIX – DJ TITUZ
Star Wars sound clip - What will you become
NF- I Just Wanna Know
Cash Hollistah feat. Lando - Jump
KB - Tempo
Young Noah - Mothership
B. Cooper & Deraj feat. Derek Minor - Squad
Dream Junkies - I Got The Juice
Rogue One theme
Andy Mineo feat. Social Club Misfits - Who Else
Bizzle - Oh Yeah
Kaleb Mitchell - Get It
BrvndonP - Off The Record
Andy Mineo - Desperados (Star Wars edition)
Social Club Misfits feat. Amari - Pop Out Revenge
Shiwan & Benjamin Broadway - Chosen
Benjah feat. Derek Minor - We Will Rise
Ruslan - Raw Sugar
Scribe - O' Lawd

Caleb Ezekiel - Go Back
Rapzilla.com’s YOUR HOT 4
#4. Shopé & Cortes - Say I (Remix)
#3. Armond Wakeup - Bless My Soul
#2. Zach Banes - Rocky
Rapzilla.com LIVE’s New Joint of the Week
FEDEL - Oklahoma Proud
#1 GAWVI - God Speed ft. Andy Mineo & KB
Ki’Shon Furlow - Powerball
Todde Funk - New City
About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

Related Articles

Video Premiere: Von Won - Free Throw Line

in Music Videos
A Rapzilla.com premiere, Von Won returns with a new single and music video, "Free Throw Line," from his upcoming first new project in three years entitled Wet Paint Mixtape Vol. 1.

Music: Brinson - So Hard ft. Von Won

in Singles
God Chaserz artist Brinson drops new single "So Hard" featuring Von Won.

Free Download: Von Won - This Is My Funeral

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
Download Houston, TX artist Von Won's new free single, "This Is My Funeral," the second single from his upcoming album Grown and Saved.

Free Download: Von Won - No Greater Love

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
Download Houston, Texas rapper Von Won's new single, "No Greater Love."

Trending

Shai Linne: Are Chance the Rapper & ‘Coloring Book’ Christian hip-hop?

in Story
Pastor/rapper Shai Linne pens an in-depth article on Chance the Rapper, Coloring Book and Christian hip hop.

Lecrae: My next album will surprise fans of 'Rebel'

in News
Lecrae said in an interview on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago that "people will probably be shocked" when they hear his upcoming album.

Shai Linne asks 4 questions about Chance The Rapper and the state of Christian music

in News
Chance The Rapper became a topic of discussion among numerous Christians this week after he performed "How Great Is Our God" at the 2017 Grammys, where his "gospel" mixtape Coloring Book earned him…

Datin Addresses Lecrae not defending Christian Rap, Lecrae responds

in News
God Over Money emcee Datin took exception to what he deemed a shot at Christian Hip-Hop by Lecrae in his recent interview with Sway in the Morning. Datin uploaded a video to explain some of his…

Our Playlist

LISTENING SESSION

J-Giles Son Promise Two
Pre-order on iTunes or Amazon

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

Popular Tags