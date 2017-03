Oscar Urbina Reveals 'MP2 Darkness' Mixtape, Cover, Tracklist, and Release Date

MP2 Darkness tracklist

Rap artist Oscar Urbina just unveiled the intensemixtape, the tracklisting, the album's features and the April 7th release date.On the cover, Urbina is surrounded by darkness as "he looks above for hope." “The album is about being a transparent hero but doing it by expressing the dark ties in my life,” Urbina explains.is a follow-up toreleased in July 2016 with the mixtape series being influenced by the story of Mary Ludwig, a folklore heroine who brought soldiers pitchers of water to combat heat exhaustion during the American Revolution’s Battle of Monmouth.The back cover has Urbina’s handwritten list of the mixtape’s 14 tracks. Mogli the Iceburg is featured on “Carousel” and is the only guest hip hop artist.Urbina premiered the mixtape’s first single, “Teacher Chronicles,” earlier this month on Rapzilla.1. Rocking With Ya ft. Taimari Shimmel2. Just Me3. Carousel ft. Mogli the Iceburg4. Far Away5. Speak Your Mind6. Relevant7. Ann8. Callous9. I Have To Know10. Old Ways ft. Jay Cabassa11. Till I Got It12. Teacher Chronicles13. Bleed Confidence14. I'm Gonna Win ft. Anthony Mareo