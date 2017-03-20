Lecrae Says He ‘Supports' Christian Hip-Hop but not the Rules & Limitations it May Create

Datin Addresses Lecrae not defending Christian Rap, Lecrae responds in News God Over Money emcee Datin took exception to what he deemed a shot at Christian Hip-Hop by Lecrae in his recent interview with Sway in the Morning. Datin uploaded a video to explain some of his…

Lecrae Speaks to Sway About 'White-Evangelicalism' & Hot 97 About Chance the Rapper in News Lecrae had a busy media day in NYC this week as he made stops at both Shade 45’s ‘Sway in the Morning’ and Hot 97’s ‘Ebro in the Morning’.

Bizzle, Thi'sl, Datin, Sevin, & Eshon Burgundy Team Up for 25-City Tour in News Bizzle, Thi’sl, Sevin, Datin, and Eshon Burgundy are teaming up for a 25-city tour that will see the mostly God Over Money roster hitting major cities such as NYC, LA, Las Vegas, and Houston to name…