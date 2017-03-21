Lecrae 'Blessings' Screenshots & Video Clip Previewed

Some of the early screenshots show Lecrae and Ty outside of a house during what appears to be a family party.
“Inspiration for the video was a lot of the ‘90s movies like Boyz n the Hood, Soul Food, Menace II Society, Big Momma’s House vibe,” Lecrae told XXL. “We wanted to paint a picture of family and the blessing of having friends and family and kids, and uncles, and aunties, big mama. It’s also a lot of how my childhood was. My family would throw parties all the time and it would be a lot of laughing, drinking, dancing, spades and dominoes and that was a great time for me.”
Check out a little clip from Lecrae’s Instagram below: