JGivens Offers Insight to New Album 'My Brother & Me'

JGivens was recently on JUCE TV for an interview and performance, and he revealed some details about his new upcoming recordHe said he is still working on the album and the content is very personal.“This entire project is chronologically from August 2016 until I don’t know, maybe I’ll write something tonight,” he shared. “It’s what I was going through while I was writing it.”He also spoke a little bit about his struggles acting like a “fake” Christian while in college and getting into his business. Givens said he battled hard drugs and partying for seven years through college and even after.“Lord I hate this, I’m getting sicker,” he pleaded with God. “God forced me to confess to a lot of close people that I was trying hiding from.”Watch the interview below and performance below: