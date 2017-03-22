 JGivens Offers Insight to New Album 'My Brother & Me'

Christian Rap News | Christian Hip Hop News

JGivens was recently on JUCE TV for an interview and performance, and he revealed some details about his new upcoming record My Brother & Me.

He said he is still working on the album and the content is very personal.

“This entire project is chronologically from August 2016 until I don’t know, maybe I’ll write something tonight,” he shared. “It’s what I was going through while I was writing it.”

He also spoke a little bit about his struggles acting like a “fake” Christian while in college and getting into his business. Givens said he battled hard drugs and partying for seven years through college and even after.

“Lord I hate this, I’m getting sicker,” he pleaded with God. “God forced me to confess to a lot of close people that I was trying hiding from.”

Watch the interview below and performance below:





About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Related Articles

JGivens and Christon Gray address themes behind 'Revival of the Realest'

in Interviews
Last week JGivens and Christon Gray dropped a music video called "Revival of the Realest" that turned heads for multiple reasons.

Is John Givez signing to Interscope Records?

in News
John Givez recent departure from Kings Dream Entertainment just got a lot more interesting.

Video: JGivens - Understand.

in Music Videos
JGivens released a new track called "Understand." with a music video on Wednesday.

JGivens writes open letter about leaving Humble Beast

in News
Humble Beast Records published a letter on Monday written by Las Vegas, Nevada-based artist JGivens, who announced his departure from the record label.

Trending

Shai Linne: Are Chance the Rapper & ‘Coloring Book’ Christian hip-hop?

in Story
Pastor/rapper Shai Linne pens an in-depth article on Chance the Rapper, Coloring Book and Christian hip hop.

Lecrae: My next album will surprise fans of 'Rebel'

in News
Lecrae said in an interview on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago that "people will probably be shocked" when they hear his upcoming album.

Shai Linne asks 4 questions about Chance The Rapper and the state of Christian music

in News
Chance The Rapper became a topic of discussion among numerous Christians this week after he performed "How Great Is Our God" at the 2017 Grammys, where his "gospel" mixtape Coloring Book earned him…

Datin Addresses Lecrae not defending Christian Rap, Lecrae responds

in News
God Over Money emcee Datin took exception to what he deemed a shot at Christian Hip-Hop by Lecrae in his recent interview with Sway in the Morning. Datin uploaded a video to explain some of his…

Our Playlist

LISTENING SESSION

J-Giles Son Promise Two
Pre-order on iTunes or Amazon

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

Popular Tags