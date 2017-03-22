JGivens Offers Insight to New Album 'My Brother & Me'

He said he is still working on the album and the content is very personal.
“This entire project is chronologically from August 2016 until I don’t know, maybe I’ll write something tonight,” he shared. “It’s what I was going through while I was writing it.”
He also spoke a little bit about his struggles acting like a “fake” Christian while in college and getting into his business. Givens said he battled hard drugs and partying for seven years through college and even after.
“Lord I hate this, I’m getting sicker,” he pleaded with God. “God forced me to confess to a lot of close people that I was trying hiding from.”
Watch the interview below and performance below:
Can we get a bit more of @pray4jgivens ? #GoodVibes #poetry#YourWelcome #JuceLive pic.twitter.com/5MrXlbWysh— JUCE TV (@JuceTV_network) March 13, 2017