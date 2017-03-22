Beleaf Reveals Final Album's Title & Cover Art

The cover was designed by John Ed De Vera.
"I'm not putting out any more albums after I drop this album. This is the last one," Beleaf said. "It's bittersweet. Because I know that there's a lot of people out there who are doing hip hop that aren't really good or representing well, and I know that I could represent well, but that's not really the point. The point is that if I travel around the country and tell people to put their hands up for 20 minutes on a stage, that's still many hours that I'm missing outside of my home, where I'm supposed to be most present."
Beleaf's YouTube channel Beleaf in Fatherhood has ballooned to over 18,000 subscribers to date.
Watch his music video for the latest single "Plate" below: