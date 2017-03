Mogli the Iceburg Reveals Album Title, Release Date, Tracklist, & Cover

Tracklist:

About the Author

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Indie tribe rapper Mogli the Iceburg just announced his highly anticipated full-length follow-up to last year's EP, and also revealed the front and back covers, tracklist, features, producers, and a preorder.Titled,, which is the Latin for "Confusion," the record sees Mogli underwater.The album will be released on 4/14/17, and the preorder is available now 1) Tumultu (Co-Produced by Juice Bangers)2) Devil in My DM3) You Can't Hold Me Down4) Reinvest ft. Adrian Stresow (Co-Produced by Adrian Stresow)5) Ride My Own ft. WHATUPRG6) Everything I Wanted7) Ghost ft. OnCue8) Now They Know (Produced by Christian Sagar)9) Next ft. Jarry Manna & nobigdyl.10) Put My Life On This ft. Reconcile (Co-produced by Christian Sagar)All Tracks were produced by Mogli the Iceburg unless otherwise noted.According to the tracklist, there are features from Adrian Stresow, WHATUPRG, OnCue, Jarry Manna, nobigdyl., and Reconcile.