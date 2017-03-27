 The Calling Compilation Album Features Young Noah, Serge, J. Monty, & More

Following the release of the highly respected album, The Elementology which featured appearances from Christian Hip-Hop veterans such as Timothy Brindle, Shai Linne, and Stephen the Levite; Wrath and Grace is back with The Calling compilation.

This newest offering features emcees from the label’s national roster alongside cameos from the likes of Serge, Young Noah, J. Monty, Hazakim, and more.

The Calling received post-production and engineering work from WriteHand Productions in conjunction with Grammy Board affiliated Studio 101.

In the build-up to The Calling’s release, Wrath and Grace released three music videos. These video releases include “The Cypher,” “Reformed Thug Life,” and a video created in partnership with God Over Porn featuring Marrio Esco and Serge.

Wrath and Grace is a burgeoning label with an ever-growing fan base. They are known for continuing the tradition of “lyrical theology” that was popularized by labels such as Lamp Mode Recordings; which has garnered them the moniker “the future of lyrical theology.”

While many have written off theological rap as lacking contemporary representation, Wrath and Grace has stepped in to fill the void – proving that music lovers by the thousands still crave well produced lyrical theology. In addition to the music, Wrath and Grace has begun partnering with theologians such as Voddie Baucham and Shai Linne for a series of upcoming conferences.

Their goal is to not only provide music, but lasting resources to encourage and build the faith of their audience. The label also runs a successful clothing brand called Wrath and Grace Clothing. You can learn more by visiting www.wrathandgrace.com.

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

