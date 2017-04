Andy Mineo, KJ-52, & Marty of Social Club Misfits Announce 'Paisano's Wylin' Tour

Tour Dates:

Andy Mineo, Marty of Social Club Misfits, and KJ-52 are teaming up for the “Paisano’s Wylin Tour” in October, just in time for Italian Heritage Month.Mineo says he always envisioned doing something for his culture, and felt Italians are underrepresented in Hip-Hop.“The track is definitely a crowd favorite, so why not make a tour out of it with my fellow Paisano’s.”The self-proclaimed Italian Stallion himself, Marty of Social Club Misfits, is excited to go out on tour with Andy, a great friend, and KJ, a mentor.“Rolling with these guys will make every night a pizza party,” the half Sicilian said laughing.KJ-52, who grew up in Florida and mostly around Latino’s, is grateful to be doing something with some fellow Italians.“Yeah man, for years people have thought I was Puerto Rican, but the last name is Sorrentino!” he said. "Ultimately, Andy and Marty made me an offer I couldn't refuse."***Indicates intimate VIP performanceOct 2 - Theater at Madison Square Garden - NY, NYOct 3 (Morning) - Famous Ray's Pizza - NY, NY ***Oct 3 - Electric Factory - Brooklyn, NYOct 5 (Morning) - Goodfella's Pizza, Staten Island, NY ***Oct 5 - St. George Theatre - Staten Island, NYOct 7 - D'Jais Night Club - Seaside Heights, NJOct 8 - Stony Pony - Asbury Park, NJOct 9 (Morning) - Paisano's Pizza - Hoboken, NJ ***Oct 9 - PNC Bank Arts Theater - Holmdel, NJOct 15 - St. Peter’s Basilica - Vatican City, Rome, ItalyTickets available here