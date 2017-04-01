Andy Mineo, KJ-52, & Marty of Social Club Misfits Announce 'Paisano's Wylin' Tour

Mineo says he always envisioned doing something for his culture, and felt Italians are underrepresented in Hip-Hop.
“The track is definitely a crowd favorite, so why not make a tour out of it with my fellow Paisano’s.”
The self-proclaimed Italian Stallion himself, Marty of Social Club Misfits, is excited to go out on tour with Andy, a great friend, and KJ, a mentor.
“Rolling with these guys will make every night a pizza party,” the half Sicilian said laughing.
KJ-52, who grew up in Florida and mostly around Latino’s, is grateful to be doing something with some fellow Italians.
“Yeah man, for years people have thought I was Puerto Rican, but the last name is Sorrentino!” he said. "Ultimately, Andy and Marty made me an offer I couldn't refuse."
Tour Dates:***Indicates intimate VIP performance
Oct 2 - Theater at Madison Square Garden - NY, NY
Oct 3 (Morning) - Famous Ray's Pizza - NY, NY ***
Oct 3 - Electric Factory - Brooklyn, NY
Oct 5 (Morning) - Goodfella's Pizza, Staten Island, NY ***
Oct 5 - St. George Theatre - Staten Island, NY
Oct 7 - D'Jais Night Club - Seaside Heights, NJ
Oct 8 - Stony Pony - Asbury Park, NJ
Oct 9 (Morning) - Paisano's Pizza - Hoboken, NJ ***
Oct 9 - PNC Bank Arts Theater - Holmdel, NJ
Oct 15 - St. Peter’s Basilica - Vatican City, Rome, Italy
Tickets available here.