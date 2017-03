About the Author

Navelle Hice performed on Sway in the Morning at SXSW for the third year straight and brought hope to the program along with some bars.This Chester PA native and now Atlanta-based artist was featured in the Sway In The Morning Cypher live at the Youtube building in Austin Texas which has caught major attention.He came to rap after performing multiple shows, and was personally requested by Sway.After Navelle finished, the crowd chanted and Sway himself announced Navelle Hice as a "Hyena" with his rap delivery.On February 20th Navelle released his new album “Hopeman 2: Make America Hope Again." Get it here