John Reuben Featured on MercyMe's 'Grace Got You'

The album was released today and hit the No. 2 spot on the iTunes albums chart this morning.
This was not the first time John Reuben collaborated with MercyMe. They previously linked up in 2009 when he made a surprise cameo/completely nonsensical and random rap on their "Cover Tune Grab Bag" segments for the song "Dead or Alive."
Reuben was recently featured on the song "Angels and Drums" with Aaron Cole on the "Believe Movie" soundtrack. video game.
He also dropped a surprise single called"Old As Religion" back in September.
We interviewed John Reuben a few months back and he admitted he had enough material for a new album. However, that material had no plans or recordings anywhere.
