Dru Bex on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 57

GAWVI - God Speed ft. Andy Mineo & KB
Chance The Rapper - Blessings
.nobgdyl feat. Emily Allman - Suicide Nets
Stu G – Make A Little Trouble Ft. PROPAGANDA
Konata Smalls – Numbers
Swoope – Fantasy (Throwback)
Filler Songs
Lawren - One Day ft. Beleaf
Rapzilla.com Live’s Artist Interview Segment
Drub Bex Interview Part 1
Dru Bex – Running Man
Drub Bex Interview Part 2
Dru Bex – Good Enough
Drub Bex Interview Part 3
Dru Bex – Good Feeling
Drub Bex Interview Part 4
Dru Bex – Good Riddance
LIVE IN THE MIX – DJ TITUZ
Trip Lee - Too Cold
Json ft. Steven Malcolm & Ricky Rock - Ohh Yea
Brinson - Grudges
nobigdyl. - Tree Tops
Parris Chariz - Pray
DJ Mykael V - Mango Juice feat. Ty Brasel
Thiago Farion - Neon Party
Tedashii - Free
Tedashii - Stand Up and Be Me (Tituz edit)
Orgy - Blue Monday (instrumental)
Capital Kings feat. Reconcile - I Can’t Quit
Lecrae feat. Mali Music - Tell the World (Matthew Parker Remix)
DJ Promote - Ante Up (Clean Edit) - Deorro
Social Club Misfits - Extra Wavy
Ookay - Who Let the Dogs Out (Tituz edit)
Phil J. feat. MKB - Crank Up!
PyRexx feat. T. Burton - Open It
Beleaf - No Chill
ILISH - No Luck
Rapzilla.com’s YOUR HOT 4
#4. Oscar Urbina - Carousel ft. Mogli the Iceburg
#3. Rio 24K - How I Feel
#2. Eric Heron - Switch It Up
Rapzilla.com LIVE’s New Joint of the Week
Rockstar JT & Montell Fish - How Does It Feel
#1 GAWVI - Rock and Roll ft. ELHAE
Lecrae – River of Jordan
Sho Baraka - Love, 1959