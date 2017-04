About the Author

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

While our last Andy Mineo post may have been an April Fool's joke , this one is certainly not. According to an Instagram live video, the Reach rapper wants to drop a mixtape this summer."So the hope is to drop a mixtape for the summer, and a project, and do a Fall tour, and do the whole deal, and have a real good time ya dig,” Mineo said on Instagram Live, reported CHH Today . “So that’s how we doing it.”Mineo showed off a few song, one of which was called "Magic Bird." One of the new songs features Wordsplayed on it, but it is unclear whether he is on "Magic Bird."