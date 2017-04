About the Author

FEDEL's song "Always Reppin” from hisEP will be featured on ESPN's "First Take” show programming.The emcee recently did a segment on the show where he spoke about Kevin Durant's return to OKC."No label, no co-sign, no publicist. Just me being brave enough to be myself and authentically represent my faith in my music, to great fans and a gracious God,” said FEDEL.FEDEL has also been added to ESPN’s Spotify playlists online. Fans can hear the song on First Take throughout the month of April, and can look out for FEDEL's upcoming project