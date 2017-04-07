YouTube TV Aims to Take Down Major Cable Networks with Monthly Service

On Wednesday, the video streaming juggernaut revealed their new service will be $35 a month and give viewers around 50 major television channels.
As of right now, YouTube TV is available in New York City, San Francisco, L.A. Philadelphia, and Chicago. Within these cities, the local network packages are a bit different because some broadcast stations have not signed onto the streaming service yet.
According to reports, Apple users will have to pay an extra $5 a month to use the service, although it is unclear why.
YouTube TV is currently offering a one month trial and it is not contract based, meaning you can cancel anytime.
The service also boasts a cloud DVR with no storage limits. This means you can record as many shows as you want simultaneously. Up to six accounts can have their profiles and DVR library.
With music streaming available on every device and now television in your pocket, how does this factor into how you consume media? Will you be getting YouTube TV?