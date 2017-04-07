 YouTube TV Aims to Take Down Major Cable Networks with Monthly Service

YouTube just announced a huge move that will see the Google giant take on major cable networks with their newest feature, YouTube TV.

On Wednesday, the video streaming juggernaut revealed their new service will be $35 a month and give viewers around 50 major television channels.

As of right now, YouTube TV is available in New York City, San Francisco, L.A. Philadelphia, and Chicago. Within these cities, the local network packages are a bit different because some broadcast stations have not signed onto the streaming service yet.

According to reports, Apple users will have to pay an extra $5 a month to use the service, although it is unclear why.

YouTube TV is currently offering a one month trial and it is not contract based, meaning you can cancel anytime.

The service also boasts a cloud DVR with no storage limits. This means you can record as many shows as you want simultaneously. Up to six accounts can have their profiles and DVR library.

For more information click here.

With music streaming available on every device and now television in your pocket, how does this factor into how you consume media? Will you be getting YouTube TV?
About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

