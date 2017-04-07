Brinson on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 58

Take a listen below or subscribe to our podcast on iTunes and Google Play.
Ty Brasel – Humble Freestyle
Skrip - Ancient Illuminati Temples ft. Hilgy
Social Club Misfits – Love 4 Real
Konata Smalls – Numbers
C.J King - Tha Move ft. Jered Sanders
Aaron Cole – Facts
KJ-52 – Hold On
Rapzilla.com Live’s Artist Interview Segment
Brinson – Applause
Brinson Interview Part 1
Brinson - Grudges
Brinson Interview Part 2
Brinson – What They Saying
Brinson Interview Part 3
Brinson – I’m Bout That Action
LIVE IN THE MIX – DJ TITUZ
Nak Daniels - Made You Look
Jor’dan Armstrong - U Should Know
CJ King - Swrvn
Bubba Sparxxx - Ms New Booty (Instrumental)
Brinson - Chase God
Hi-Lite Real – Everything
Jungle Hype - I'm Turnt ~ BxK Cover [Jungle Hype Remix]
Lecrae - Im Turnt DJ Promote Mashup V2
King David feat Surf Gvng - George Jefferson
Jor'dan Armstrong - Friends
Drew Allen - I Love It Ft. FLO
Steven Malcolm - HOT BOY
Tyga - Rack City (Instrumental)
Bill Withers - Lovely Day
Tedashii feat. Lecrae - Dum Dum (Lovely Day edit)
Tony Ri'chard - WDRAWLS
Run DMC - Down With The King (instrumental)
unEVL - SAUCE (Prod. by Juice Bangers)
Rapzilla.com’s YOUR HOT 4
#4. Oscar Urbina - Carousel ft. Mogli the Iceburg
#3. Rio 24K - How I Feel
#2. Eric Heron - Switch It Up
Rapzilla.com LIVE’s New Joint of the Week
KB Ft. Ty Brasel – Smith and Wesson
#1 GAWVI - God Speed ft. Andy Mineo & KB
.nobgdyl feat. Emily Allman - Suicide Nets
Trip Lee – Billion Years