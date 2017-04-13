 Cole DeRuse Places Top 15 in Futuristic's One Take Contest

Christian emcee Cole DeRuse made the top 15 of the One Take Contest to be featured on a Futuristic song, get a free exclusive beat from Akt Aktion, and win $2,500.

Watch his top 15 performance below:



"Out of the hundreds of entries for this one take contest... I made the top 15. I'm so humbled and encouraged by that. I didn't honestly expect to win, but top 15!? I'll take that!" he wrote on Facebook.

The below video was his submission to the contest:



DeRuse is released his first project in five years, Defining DeRuse, on February 17.

The record features Da' T.R.U.T.H, Ruslan, A. Ward, J. Paul, Alyssa Marie, Jordan Marcotte, and more.

"After 5 years without an album release, I've traveled to 8 different countries to rap/perform, got married, and now have a baby daughter. So much of who I am and what I believe continues to grow and mature. This album is all about trying to define myself and who I have become today as a man, father, and follower of Jesus," said DeRuse.

Tracklist:



The single, "Defining DeRuse," was available on January 20 along with the iTunes preorder.

Watch the first single, "Reminiscin' 2.0" below:

About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

