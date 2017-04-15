 Oscar Urbina on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 59

Christian Rap News | Christian Hip Hop News

Oscar Urbina is our featured artist interview for the 59th episode of Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago!

Take a listen below or subscribe to our podcast on iTunes and Google Play.



WHATUPRG - Where U Been? ft. Phay
.nobgdyl feat. Emily Allman - Suicide Nets
Marc Mero Interview Part 1
Stu G – Make a Little Trouble Ft. propaganda
Marc Mero Interview Part 2
Gawvi – Cumbia
BrvndonP & Mission - Barely Finished

Rapzilla.com Live’s Artist Interview Segment
Oscar Urbina – Just Me
Oscar Urbina Interview Part 1
Oscar Urbina – Far Away
Oscar Urbina Interview Part 2
Oscar Urbina – Carousel Ft. Mogli the Iceburg
Oscar Urbina Interview Part 3
Oscar Urbina – Teacher Chronicles

LIVE IN THE MIX – M C MIKE G
Steven Malcolm - Party In the Hills
Steven Malcolm - Hot Boy
TheBeatbreaker - theBottom ft. Lecrae Derek Minor
Qheem the Redeemed - Jesus or Nah
NF - Grindin ft. Marty of Social Club
Trip Lee - One Sixteen_Jayolo_Remix
KJ-52 - Lock Down feat. B. Reith
Lindsey Stirling - Don't Let This Feeling Fade (feat. Rivers Cuomo & Lecrae)
Lecrae - I Wouldn't Know ft. KB
Lecrae - River Of Jordan
Surf Gvng - Digital Politics

KB Ft. Ty Brasel – Smith and Wesson
Rapzilla.com’s YOUR HOT 4
#4. Jon Keith - Backwards ft. wordsplayed
#3. Big Yae - Bad Guy (Letter to CHH)
#2. Eshon Burgundy - Nothing Above You
Rapzilla.com LIVE’s New Joint of the Week
Austin Lanier - Me Time
#1 JGivens - Make It. ft. Christon Gray
Ki’shon Furlow - Powerball
Ty Brasel – Humble Freestyle
About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

Related Articles

Brinson on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 58

in News
Brinson is our featured artist interview for the 58th episode of Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago!

Exclusive Free Download: Davis Absolute - The Body (Remix) ft. Oscar Urbina, Jarry Manna, Dezzy Yates & Shiwan

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
"To follow-up the original "The Body" track, Davis Absolute reached out to budding upcomers Oscar Urbina, Jarry Manna, Dezzy Yates, and Shiwan to bring it back a second time around. "Unity is hugely…

Dru Bex on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 57

in News
Dru Bex is our featured artist interview for the 57th episode of Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago!

Music Video: Oscar Urbina - Teacher Chronicles

in Music Videos
Oscar Urbina, does more than just rap, he's also an eighth-grade teacher, and used this experience as the latest inspiration for his single and music video for "Teacher Chronicles."

Trending

Shai Linne: Are Chance the Rapper & ‘Coloring Book’ Christian hip-hop?

in Story
Pastor/rapper Shai Linne pens an in-depth article on Chance the Rapper, Coloring Book and Christian hip hop.

Lecrae Says He ‘Supports' Christian Hip-Hop but not the Rules & Limitations it May Create

in News
In the last few weeks, Lecrae has been on an interview blitz with stops on the Breakfast Club, Hot 97, Sway in the Morning, and more, but his latest appearance on the Wade-O radio show became a place…

Lecrae - Blessings (Remix) RMX ft. Chance the Rapper & Kirk Franklin [LEAKED]

in Singles
With the anticipation of Lecrae's upcoming album coming, it looks like someone on his team just couldn't wait either as they leaked what could be his biggest feature to date.

Wu-Tang Affiliate launches Christian Hip-Hop Label

in News
Heaven Razah Music, Inc. Is a premier record label founded by legendary Wu-Tang Clan/ Sunz of Man member Chron "Hell Razah" Smith who formally adopted the alternate name Heaven Razah in 2009.

Our Playlist

LISTENING SESSION

Oscar Urbina MP2 Darkness
FREE DOWNLOAD

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

FEATURED FREE DOWNLOAD

Popular Tags