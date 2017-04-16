 Christian Battle Rapper A. Ward Destroys DNA Wearing Jesus Saves T-Shirt

Christian Rap News | Christian Hip Hop News

Day one of King Of The Dot’s 2 day mystery battle event Black Out 7 occurred last night in Toronto as A. Ward made his second official appearance on the KOTD stage. His opponent? The most viewed battle rapper on the internet today, Th3 Saga’s BFF and NWX Captain DNA.

The decision was made for DNA to go first and made it clear that this was not the DNA who lost to Loso in January; this was the international chipped tooth legend who came to redeem himself. DNA heated up like a furnace, but A. Ward was looking like Shadrach Meshach and Abednego on stage.

Mr. Rebuttal Game Crazy came to play no games, rocking his “Jesus Saves” tee under his grey hoodie, channeling his inner Randy Orton out the gate as he set out to lyrically kill this legend. This was a barfight that set the standard for the rest of the night, as both emcee’s punched each others lights out. However, when the dust settled, it was more Rocky 2 than Rocky. With a 3-0 victory over the Queens veteran , A. Ward has put his peers and the world on notice; "I ain’t blow up just to be slept on like an air mattress…”. Indeed my guy. Indeed.



You can order the battle at KOTDTV.com.

Shout out to @BattleRapDotCom for the title!!
About the Author
Cutright is Music Director for Nerdcore super group JustHis League, a battle rapper, and professional Ninja Turtle. Hater of first person shooters, he learned how to drive from playing Grand Theft Auto and wrecked his first car in under a month.

Related Articles

Oscar Urbina on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 59

in News
Oscar Urbina is our featured artist interview for the 59th episode of Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago!

Music: Proud Refuge - Trust & Believe

in Singles
Proud Refuge released his debut project, Mountain Movers Club, in February. Listen to the Track No. 4 from the EP, "Trust & Believe."

Music: Illtalian - Makana

in Singles
Italian/Filipino emcee Illtalian released this single, "Makana" co-written with his sister, for one of his best friends, Lucas Makana Riley, who was killed by a drunk driver. The song serves as the…

Music: Sy-1 - Anchor

in Singles
Artist, producer and singer-songwriter Sy-1 released a new R&B/Soul single called "Anchor."

Trending

Lecrae Says He ‘Supports' Christian Hip-Hop but not the Rules & Limitations it May Create

in News
In the last few weeks, Lecrae has been on an interview blitz with stops on the Breakfast Club, Hot 97, Sway in the Morning, and more, but his latest appearance on the Wade-O radio show became a place…

Lecrae - Blessings (Remix) RMX ft. Chance the Rapper & Kirk Franklin [LEAKED]

in Singles
With the anticipation of Lecrae's upcoming album coming, it looks like someone on his team just couldn't wait either as they leaked what could be his biggest feature to date.

Wu-Tang Affiliate launches Christian Hip-Hop Label

in News
Heaven Razah Music, Inc. Is a premier record label founded by legendary Wu-Tang Clan/ Sunz of Man member Chron "Hell Razah" Smith who formally adopted the alternate name Heaven Razah in 2009.

Video: Lecrae - Blessings ft. Ty Dolla $ign

in Music Videos
Lecrae just dropped his much-anticipated music video for "Blessings" featuring Ty Dolla $ign, and the visuals take us all back to being blessed with family.

Our Playlist

LISTENING SESSION

Oscar Urbina MP2 Darkness
FREE DOWNLOAD

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

FEATURED FREE DOWNLOAD

Popular Tags