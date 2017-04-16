Christian Battle Rapper A. Ward Destroys DNA Wearing Jesus Saves T-Shirt

The decision was made for DNA to go first and made it clear that this was not the DNA who lost to Loso in January; this was the international chipped tooth legend who came to redeem himself. DNA heated up like a furnace, but A. Ward was looking like Shadrach Meshach and Abednego on stage.
Mr. Rebuttal Game Crazy came to play no games, rocking his “Jesus Saves” tee under his grey hoodie, channeling his inner Randy Orton out the gate as he set out to lyrically kill this legend. This was a barfight that set the standard for the rest of the night, as both emcee’s punched each others lights out. However, when the dust settled, it was more Rocky 2 than Rocky. With a 3-0 victory over the Queens veteran , A. Ward has put his peers and the world on notice; "I ain’t blow up just to be slept on like an air mattress…”. Indeed my guy. Indeed.
You can order the battle at KOTDTV.com.
Shout out to @BattleRapDotCom for the title!!