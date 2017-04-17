Derek Minor Releases Three Remixes of 'Change the World' Ft. Hollyn

The remixes are now available on iTunes and Spotify.
"'Change The World' has been an exciting path to see how I can partner with others and encourage others to impact their worlds with positive change," said Minor. "My prayer is for this song to challenge others as they go through their daily lives and encourage them at the same time."
The single is from Minor's current album Reflection, and was written by Minor out of his relationship with the Hands & Feet Project. Minor has spent time in Haiti over the past two years to help the residents with their economic crisis. He has participated with the organization in the Village Values Event that encourages and equips Haitian children with core values, and Minor has also partnered with the Hands & Feet Project to bring awareness to the work of orphan care and education in Haiti.
