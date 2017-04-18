 Andy Mineo to Release 'Heroes for Sale' Inspired Children's Book

Andy Mineo has a lot of news coming soon but one of the things he did announce was the creation of a children's book inspired by Heroes for Sale.

"To celebrate the 4 year anniversary of "Heroes For Sale" I am announcing something I've been working on for a long time, my first children's book. Based off of the character "zero" from the album, this book tells the story of a homeless boy who discovers his unsuspecting super power of selflessness. More announcements to come on release date! _ illustration by @adamgrason"

Mike Widger helped Andy right the book. It is unclear when the book will drop, but it is cool to see the rapper doing something for the kids.

In other news, just this weekend, footage of Andy Mineo testing out a new track at a live event was posted on Instagram this weekend and in the verse, the emcee is spitting straight flames.

Watch the clip below:



Last week, Mineo said on his Instagram Live that he wants to drop a summer mixtape.

"So the hope is to drop a mixtape for the summer, and a project, and do a Fall tour, and do the whole deal, and have a real good time ya dig,” Mineo said on Instagram Live, reported CHH Today. “So that’s how we doing it.”

Mineo showed off a few song, one of which was called "Magic Bird." One of the new songs features Wordsplayed on it, but it is unclear whether he is on "Magic Bird."

About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

