About the Author

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Student-athlete and emcee Eric Heron just announced hisfollow-up and sticking with the sky-like vibes, this one is calledThe EP will be dropping on May 19, 2017.The artwork was done by WHATUPRG, who also a feature on the project's opener.Heron has already released two single from the project, "Be Me," and "Switch it Up."Track Listing:Watch "Be Me" below:Download the song for free here Listen to "Switch it Up" below:Buy on iTunes or Amazon