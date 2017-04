About the Author

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Soccer (football) star Gyasi Zardes of the L.A. Galaxy was on a YouTube segment called "FIFA and Chill" and spoke about how he listens to Christian hip-hop.The hosts Poet and Vuj brought up Drake to which he said he was a fan. Zardes then said, "I listen to a lot of Christian music.""I don't want to place it in a label because it's just like our music. It's very inspirational because I pay attention to the lyrics," he shared.He named dropped Lecrae, Social Club Misfits, and Andy Mineo as artists that inspire him.Watch the clip at 11:30 marker: