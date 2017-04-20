 KJ-52 Bringing 'Best Day Ever' to the Community of Detroit, Michigan

Christian Rap News | Christian Hip Hop News

Next week KJ-52 is teaming up with rapper George Moss III to give everyone in Detroit, MI and The HOPE • K-Love Hope Center the "Best Day Ever."

The April 30th event will start with a free concert featuring KJ and George Moss III. They will also be collecting gently used clothing at the door. The show starts at 6 p.m. and will be located at 8524 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI. World Hope and YES FM are sponsoring this event.

The next day, May 1st, KJ and company will be participating in a service day for the church and the community from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

"Hang out with me all day as I do some graffiti and/or serve the church and community... Detroit is a community that's rebuilding and we want to show the love of Christ to those that need 'a best day ever'," said KJ-52.

This event is what hip-hop is all about, going into the streets with a message and using music and culture to get it across.

For more info on how to help or attend click here.

Watch "Best Day Ever" below:

About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Related Articles

Andy Mineo, KJ-52, & Marty of Social Club Misfits Announce 'Paisano's Wylin' Tour

in News
Andy Mineo, Marty of Social Club Misfits, and KJ-52 are teaming up for the “Paisano’s Wylin Tour” in October, just in time for Italian Heritage Month.

Video: KJ-52 - Lock Down ft. B. Reith

in Music Videos
Watch KJ-52's visual for "Lock Down" featuring B Reith, track No. 7 from his newest album Jonah in stores now.

Video Premiere: KJ-52 - Know About It ft. Derek Minor

in Music Videos
A Rapzilla.com premiere, KJ-52 drops off a visual for another song off his new album, "Know About It" featuring Derek Minor.

Video Premiere: KJ-52 - Nah Bruh ft. Canon & B. Cooper

in Music Videos
A Rapzilla.com premiere, KJ-52 is joined by Canon in a visual for "Nah Bruh," track #5 on his new album Jonah.

Trending

Lecrae - Blessings (Remix) RMX ft. Chance the Rapper & Kirk Franklin [LEAKED]

in Singles
With the anticipation of Lecrae's upcoming album coming, it looks like someone on his team just couldn't wait either as they leaked what could be his biggest feature to date.

Lecrae Says He ‘Supports' Christian Hip-Hop but not the Rules & Limitations it May Create

in News
In the last few weeks, Lecrae has been on an interview blitz with stops on the Breakfast Club, Hot 97, Sway in the Morning, and more, but his latest appearance on the Wade-O radio show became a place…

Wu-Tang Affiliate launches Christian Hip-Hop Label

in News
Heaven Razah Music, Inc. Is a premier record label founded by legendary Wu-Tang Clan/ Sunz of Man member Chron "Hell Razah" Smith who formally adopted the alternate name Heaven Razah in 2009.

Exclusive Free Download: KB - Smith & Wesson ft. Ty Brasel

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
Reach Records emcee KB nabbed Ty Brasel as a feature for his latest track “Smith & Wesson” which was previously only available for download after buying merch or tickets from KB’s site. But, we're…

Our Playlist

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

FEATURED FREE DOWNLOAD

Popular Tags