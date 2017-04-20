KJ-52 Bringing 'Best Day Ever' to the Community of Detroit, Michigan

The April 30th event will start with a free concert featuring KJ and George Moss III. They will also be collecting gently used clothing at the door. The show starts at 6 p.m. and will be located at 8524 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI. World Hope and YES FM are sponsoring this event.
The next day, May 1st, KJ and company will be participating in a service day for the church and the community from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
"Hang out with me all day as I do some graffiti and/or serve the church and community... Detroit is a community that's rebuilding and we want to show the love of Christ to those that need 'a best day ever'," said KJ-52.
This event is what hip-hop is all about, going into the streets with a message and using music and culture to get it across.
Watch "Best Day Ever" below: