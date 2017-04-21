ArtistTip: Spotify for Artists

Spotify Fan Insights is now called Spotify for Artists. Everything has been placed under one label. You can now see all of your audience insights, song data, artist profile management, support, and more in one spot. These analytics are presented in a graph.
From Spotify:
" - Demographics: Learn about who your listeners are on Spotify — including their age, their gender, and what features they’re using to discover and play your music. Use your insights to refine promotion or secure new partnerships.
- Location: See detailed breakdowns of where people are listening to your music. Artists are using this data to route tours and pitch songs to local radio.
- Similar artists: See other artists your fans are listening to so you can find a perfect tourmate or collaborator — or use it to better target your marketing.
- Live listeners: Your live listeners update in real time, so you know how many people are listening to your music on Spotify."
An artist is now able to see how well their latest single is doing, who has added you to a playlist, and if Spotify adds you to one of their specially curated playlists.
Spotify is now allowing artists to change their profile picture, add your top song picks, and even put a playlist you're featured on or just like to listen to at the top of your page. (See below).
The music platform is also making it easier for the user to connect with them for questions and to get a verified account.
For more information click here.
