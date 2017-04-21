 #ArtistTip: Spotify for Artists

Christian Rap News | Christian Hip Hop News

Spotify has made a number of artist-friendly updates to their server that allows the owner of the artist page to have more ability over how their profile is presented.

Spotify Fan Insights is now called Spotify for Artists. Everything has been placed under one label. You can now see all of your audience insights, song data, artist profile management, support, and more in one spot. These analytics are presented in a graph.

From Spotify:

" - Demographics: Learn about who your listeners are on Spotify — including their age, their gender, and what features they’re using to discover and play your music. Use your insights to refine promotion or secure new partnerships.

- Location: See detailed breakdowns of where people are listening to your music. Artists are using this data to route tours and pitch songs to local radio.

- Similar artists: See other artists your fans are listening to so you can find a perfect tourmate or collaborator — or use it to better target your marketing.

- Live listeners: Your live listeners update in real time, so you know how many people are listening to your music on Spotify."

An artist is now able to see how well their latest single is doing, who has added you to a playlist, and if Spotify adds you to one of their specially curated playlists.

Spotify is now allowing artists to change their profile picture, add your top song picks, and even put a playlist you're featured on or just like to listen to at the top of your page. (See below).



The music platform is also making it easier for the user to connect with them for questions and to get a verified account.

For more information click here.

Follow Rapzilla.com's Old School Christian Rap Playlist on Spotify.

About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Related Articles

Spotify could buy SoundCloud

in News
Don't get your heart set on one way of streaming, music listeners.

Trending

Lecrae - Blessings (Remix) RMX ft. Chance the Rapper & Kirk Franklin [LEAKED]

in Singles
With the anticipation of Lecrae's upcoming album coming, it looks like someone on his team just couldn't wait either as they leaked what could be his biggest feature to date.

Lecrae Says He ‘Supports' Christian Hip-Hop but not the Rules & Limitations it May Create

in News
In the last few weeks, Lecrae has been on an interview blitz with stops on the Breakfast Club, Hot 97, Sway in the Morning, and more, but his latest appearance on the Wade-O radio show became a place…

Wu-Tang Affiliate launches Christian Hip-Hop Label

in News
Heaven Razah Music, Inc. Is a premier record label founded by legendary Wu-Tang Clan/ Sunz of Man member Chron "Hell Razah" Smith who formally adopted the alternate name Heaven Razah in 2009.

Exclusive Free Download: KB - Smith & Wesson ft. Ty Brasel

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
Reach Records emcee KB nabbed Ty Brasel as a feature for his latest track “Smith & Wesson” which was previously only available for download after buying merch or tickets from KB’s site. But, we're…

Our Playlist

LISTENING SESSION

Carl Fontaine NeverBackDown
Buy on or Amazon

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

FEATURED FREE DOWNLOAD

Popular Tags