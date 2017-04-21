ArtistTip: Spotify for Artists

Lecrae - Blessings (Remix) RMX ft. Chance the Rapper & Kirk Franklin [LEAKED] in Singles With the anticipation of Lecrae's upcoming album coming, it looks like someone on his team just couldn't wait either as they leaked what could be his biggest feature to date.

Lecrae Says He ‘Supports' Christian Hip-Hop but not the Rules & Limitations it May Create in News In the last few weeks, Lecrae has been on an interview blitz with stops on the Breakfast Club, Hot 97, Sway in the Morning, and more, but his latest appearance on the Wade-O radio show became a place…

Wu-Tang Affiliate launches Christian Hip-Hop Label in News Heaven Razah Music, Inc. Is a premier record label founded by legendary Wu-Tang Clan/ Sunz of Man member Chron "Hell Razah" Smith who formally adopted the alternate name Heaven Razah in 2009.