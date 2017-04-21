Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Mogli the Iceburg - Ep. 60

Take a listen below or subscribe to our podcast on iTunes and Google Play.
Trip Lee – Too Cold
Austin Lanier - Me Time
Gawvi feat. Andy Mineo & KB – God Speed
Konata Small - O Lawd
Tee-Wyla - I Got The Spirit ft. Datin, Raging Moses, Stefanotto & Jered Sanders
Lecrae - Blessings
Rapzilla.com Live’s Artist Interview Segment
Mogli the Iceburg – Ride My Own
Mogli The Iceburg Interview Part 1
Mogli the Iceburg – Devil In My DM
Mogli The Iceburg Interview Part 2
Mogli the Iceburg – Everything I Wanted
Mogli The Iceburg Interview Part 3
Mogli the Iceburg – Re-invest
LIVE IN THE MIX – DJ TITUZ
Bizzle - Hands in the Air
Ty Brasel - Make a Toast to the King
Jonathan McReynolds feat. Derek Minor - Stay High
Mali Music - Beautiful
Dre Murray - It Was All Good
Kaleb Mitchell -
Dru Bex - Good Enough
Keyondra Lockett - I Luh This Life
Limitless - 0 - 100
KB feat. Lecrae - Church Clap remix
Gawvi feat. Wordsplayed - Cumbia
Tedashii - Riot (Cumbia blend)
Bryson Price - I Heard The Truth feat. Lecrae
Lecrae feat. feat. John Givez, JGivens & Jackie Hill-Perry - Misconceptions 3
Eric B and Rakim - Microphone Fiend (instrumental)
KB Ft. Ty Brasel – Smith and Wesson
Rapzilla.com’s YOUR HOT 4
#4. Skrip - BIG ft. Aha Gazelle
#3. Big Yae - Bad Guy (Letter to CHH)
#2. Eshon Burgundy - Nothing Above You
Rapzilla.com LIVE’s New Joint of the Week
Proud Refuge - Trust & Believe
#1 JGivens - Make It. ft. Christon Gray
Brvndon P & Mission – Gotta Be Here