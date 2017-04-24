 Watch KB perform his new unreleased song 'Not Today Satan'

KB has been performing a new unreleased song titled "Not Today Satan" on the current leg of his Tempo Tour. A video has surfaced of the Reach Records artist previewing the new track, which features label-mate Andy Mineo, to a crowd in in Lynchburg, Virginia.

