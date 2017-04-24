Watch KB perform his new unreleased song 'Not Today Satan'

Exclusive Free Download: KB - Smith & Wesson ft. Ty Brasel in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS Reach Records emcee KB nabbed Ty Brasel as a feature for his latest track “Smith & Wesson” which was previously only available for download after buying merch or tickets from KB’s site. But, we're…

Music Video: Trip Lee - Too Cold in Music Videos Trip Lee released a music video for his single "Too Cold" on Tuesday. The track comes from the Reach Records recording artist's latest project The Waiting Room, which came out in December of last…

Lecrae Says He ‘Supports' Christian Hip-Hop but not the Rules & Limitations it May Create in News In the last few weeks, Lecrae has been on an interview blitz with stops on the Breakfast Club, Hot 97, Sway in the Morning, and more, but his latest appearance on the Wade-O radio show became a place…